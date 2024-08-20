The 20 Best Restaurants In Hollywood, From Elegant Eateries To Smash Burger Spots
From its namesake star-lined boulevard to historic landmarks like the towering Chinese Theater, Hollywood is home to some of LA's most iconic sites. You'll certainly find tourists flooding its streets year-round, but there are also plenty of establishments frequented by loyal locals. Whether you're looking to eat at the same place where Marylin Monroe dined, or savor some of the most comforting Thai food in the city, the restaurant scene in Hollywood is just as diverse as it is delicious.
Right nearby, the best restaurants in West Hollywood get a lot of attention thanks to the star-studded establishments and trendy vibe there, but Hollywood is home to plenty of classics that shouldn't be overlooked. In true Hollywood fashion, you'll find lots of fancy hotspots with flashy decor here, but you can also discover hole-in-the-wall stands that serve up supremely flavorful smash burgers and incredibly crispy fries.
Living in LA, I have had the pleasure of visiting almost every restaurant on this list. In addition to my own experiences and opinions, reputable online reviews and rankings were used while compiling this selection. Enjoy stiff drinks, A+ service, and decadent dishes at the 20 best restaurants in Hollywood.
Mother Wolf
In addition to being one of the toughest reservations in Los Angeles, Mother Wolf is also one of the most stunning restaurants in Hollywood. Helmed by renowned chef Evan Funke, this Roman-inspired eatery is designed to the nines, featuring a grandiose dining room with a pink and red color scheme, brasserie-style chandeliers, and a huge marble bar. This is widely considered as one of the best Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, where pizza and pasta steal the show — but before diving into the food menu, sip on a Vesuvio or a Negroni della casa.
When dining at any Evan Funke restaurant, the fried squash blossoms are a must-order appetizer, but the oxtail meatballs are another beautiful starter. Keep things simple with a Margherita pizza, or spice things up with the diavola.
(323) 515-1077
1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Lemon Grove
Located on the picturesque rooftop of The Aster boutique hotel, Lemon Grove by chef Marcel Vigneron fuses farm-fresh California produce with global flavors. The alfresco setting has an airy and inviting charm thanks to warm wooden floors and diverse greenery. Whether you're a local looking for a new favorite happy-hour spot or planning a special sunset dinner in Hollywood, Lemon Grove caters to a variety of culinary preferences.
The Aster spritz is a lovely and light libation made with strawberry Aperol and sparkling wine, making it a perfect drink to pair with the shrimp cocktail appetizer and spicy tuna tartare. While the lemon pasta is the most famous dish at this elevated eatery, don't expect classic Italian flavors — this Thai-inspired version is made with tom kha and makrut lime essence, yielding bold spice and an enticing aroma.
(323) 962-1717
1717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Musso & Frank Grill
The Musso & Frank Grill is an iconic favorite of Old Hollywood stars that has been around since 1919. The servers sport classic scarlet jackets and black bow ties, taking guests back in time as they nurse a dirty martini while sitting at a red leather booth. Whether you're sipping solo after a long day at work or embarking on a romantic date night, know that you're dining at the same place that has hosted elite Hollywood players like Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, and Humphrey Bogart.
Start with raw oysters on the half-shell before digging into a tender filet mignon. If you prefer seafood, there are plenty of options ranging from swordfish to an opulent lobster Thermidor.
(323) 467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Linden
Since opening in the summer of 2023, Linden has quickly become one of Hollywood's hottest restaurants. Owned by Sterling "Steelo" Brim, Alahna Jade, Vincent Bryant, and Scott Williams, Linden focuses on the diverse flavors and cuisines of New York City, resulting in a melting-pot menu that manages to blend harmoniously. The Caesar brûlée is a unique take on the classic salad, while the yellowtail crudo is light, refreshing, and beautifully executed.
Among Linden's small-plate offerings, the Wagyu pie is a signature dish, so don't forget to order that alongside the lemon-pepper Brussels sprouts. Linden also serves a stellar brunch including butter biscuits, a crab-cake eggs Benedict, and tres leches French toast.
(323) 244-2700
5936 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Uka
Uka recently garnered its first Michelin star, which is a major feat for any restaurant, let alone one that only opened a year ago. Located within Japan House Los Angeles, this kaiseki restaurant offers multi-course feasts of fresh fish and premium Wagyu cuts. The menu changes with the seasons, so you can always expect the freshest produce alongside high-quality proteins. There are several different prix-fixe menu options to choose from, each available only for a limited time.
If you're new to this kind of dining, opt for the $200 Introduction to Kaiseki menu, which consists of six courses. Make a point of enhancing your meal with the deluxe sake and wine pairing.
japanhousela.com/restaurant/uka
(213) 808-2021
6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mr. T Los Angeles
At Mr. T, patrons can expect innovative French food that pushes boundaries with creative techniques and bold flavor combos. This trendy industrial space is dimly lit and complemented by a romantic patio where guests can enjoy the temperate SoCal weather.
Since Mr. T takes a seasonally driven approach, the menu changes regularly, but there are a few staples that you can typically find on the menu. The lumpia and Japanese crudo both shine as starters, and when it comes to your main course, opt for the pasta al limone and Cantonese branzino — or if you're craving more classic French fare, order the croquettes monsieur before enjoying the zesty duck à l'orange.
(310) 953-4934
953 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Gwen
Backed by Australian chef Curtis Stone, Gwen is a Michelin-starred restaurant that doubles as a high-end butcher shop. As you can imagine, steak is the star of the show at Gwen, and guests can choose between ordering à la carte or savoring a chef-driven tasting menu. The dining space is modern yet boasts a hint of Art Deco style that makes Gwen an ideal date-night spot on Sunset Boulevard.
If you opt for the à la carte menu, kick things off with the lobster toast and oyster custard. The 21-day dry-aged short loin is one of the more luxe steaks you can order, but there's nothing wrong with keeping things simple with a 10-ounce flat iron.
(323) 946-7500
6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Win-Dow
In the ongoing process of spreading its renowned smash burgers across LA, The Win-Dow recently opened a Hollywood location. These crispy burgers are cooked on a flat-top grill with thin onions and served on a pillowy bun. Whether you're in the mood for a single or double, these delicious burgers are some of the best, and the crunchy fries are all you need to round out a meal on the go.
However, the fried chicken sandwich is also a big hit, and if you're trying to boost your veggie intake, the grain bowl and shaved kale salad are both solid options. For a sweet ending, have a hand-spun shake or a salted-caramel dipped cone.
(323) 488-4833
6801 Hollywood Blvd, Suite 257, Hollywood, CA 90028
Luv2eat Thai Bistro
Luv2eat Thai Bistro serves some of LA's most popular and consistent Thai food outside of Thai Town. Recommended by the Michelin Guide, this restaurant specializes in comforting cuisine that will warm your soul and put a smile on your face. The authentic and flavorful fare is helmed by chefs Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip. Though all of your favorite noodles, soups, and rice dishes are served here, you can also enjoy hard-to-find creations like the moo-ping, which are slowly grilled sweet-yet-savory pork skewers.
Once you've slurped down your favorite soup or devoured a plate of Hat Yai-style fried chicken, end your meal on a cooler note with homemade durian pudding. While this food is best enjoyed fresh, you can also order takeout for a Thai feast at home.
facebook.com/luv2eatthaibistro
(323) 498-5835
6660 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Jemma Hollywood
Serving decadent pastas and Italian delights, Jemma Hollywood occupies an elegantly timeless setting with Art Deco chandeliers and old-school booth tables. The crispy provolone is a staple appetizer, though the Rhode Island-style calamari is always tempting, too. Once you're ready for the pasta, understand that the spicy rigatoni alla vodka is non-negotiable, but don't sleep on the silky, pesto-forward mandilli. These sheet-like noodles are cooked to perfection, and you won't find another pasta dish like it in LA.
The Bianco pizza features provolone dolce, pistachio, and red onion, while the CPJ blends chicken, pineapple, cilantro, and Fresno chilis. If you manage to save room for dessert, order the New York cheesecake with Chantilly cream and fresh lemon.
jemmarestaurants.com/hollywood
(323) 450-9070
1717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Superba Hollywood
Superba's adaptable dynamic makes it a great spot for a work meeting in the late morning, a lunch date, or a relaxed dinner. Its diversity for occasion is unparalleled, and the exposed brick walls and sleek booths give this Hollywood eatery a stylish allure. The fried chicken dinner for two is massive — it comes with a fresh green-bean salad, two dipping sauces, and brioche Texas toast, but its crispy Korean-style chicken tenders with sweet chili glaze steal the show.
Other menu highlights include the fried Brussels sprouts and the Baja seafood cocktail. However, since baked goods form the foundation of Superba, don't be shy when it comes to exploring the daily selection of fresh breads.
lifesuperba.com/location/superba-hollywood
(323) 364-9844
6530 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele
Best known for being the pizzeria featured in "Eat Pray Love," L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele is the only place in LA where you can have the exact same pizza that you'd be able to enjoy at the original location in Naples. All of the ingredients are identical to what's been used by the classic Italian eatery since 1870, and though pizza is the star of the show, the grilled branzino served here is one of the crispiest and most delightful fish dishes in the city.
Start your meal with the zucchini flower with ricotta and the grilled octopus before sharing a pizza or two. Though a Margherita never gets old, the version here with a double portion of fior di latte mozzarella is a delectably cheesy pie with a perfectly puffy crust.
(323) 366-2408
1534 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Clark Street Diner
Clark Street Diner is a modern time machine, serving nostalgic fare like pancakes and grilled sandwiches in a '70s-style setting. The stone wall and old-school brown booths look like a setting straight out of a sitcom, but the food's quality is far above your standard diner expectations. Whether you want early-morning breakfast or a midday meal, the menu offers a satisfying experience complete with the most comforting creations.
If you visit for lunch or dinner, the battered onion rings are a must — they are some of the crispiest you'll ever encounter. Spruce up your pancakes with sweet chocolate chips or splurge on the New York strip steak topped with chimichurri sauce.
instagram.com/clarkstreetdiner
(323) 450-9149
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
For the Win
For the Win locations are found all over the city, from West LA to Whittier, but the Hollywood site is a centrally located burger joint that is constantly busy. The smash burgers here are coated in melted cheese, yielding a mouthwatering experience with every bite. The atmosphere is uber casual, and it's the perfect place for locals craving a simple-yet-sensational burger topped with pickles and house-made fry sauce.
Switch up your sides with the crispy sweet potato fries or deep-fried Brussels sprouts, or skip the beef altogether and go for the fried chicken sandwich. Toasted potato buns form the foundation for all burgers and sandwiches, and you can also enhance your meal with a classic vanilla, strawberry, or chocolate shake.
(323) 871-2026
6221 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hui Tou Xiang
Caught a craving for dumplings? High-quality ingredients are what make Hollywood's Hui Tou Xiang location a staple among locals. Simple execution, paired with fresh produce and meats, yields delicious dumplings made with pork, crab, veggies, and more. Hui Tou Xiang is the kind of restaurant where you'll want to order several dishes to share. Stuffed with either pork or beef, the hui tou are a signature pan-fried dumpling with a crispy bottom, while the vegetarian leek pancakes are a great option for plant-based diners.
Want to add some seafood to your selection? The fish potstickers provide a unique option seasoned with chives, but you can also stick with classic offerings like xiao long bao or spicy pork wontons.
(323) 645-7272
1643 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles
Fried chicken and waffles is the ultimate comfort dish when it comes to soul food, and Roscoe's does it best. This beloved chain has been a California icon since launching in 1975, and celebrities ranging from Snoop Dogg to Barack Obama can be counted as fans. It's no secret what most people order, but there is much more to the menu than just fried chicken and waffles, with other Southern specialties including sides like grits, candied yams, cornbread, and red beans.
Whether you're a fan of fried tenders or prefer a crispy breast, Roscoe's does it all. When it comes to dessert, nothing beats ending your meal with the creamy banana pudding.
roscoeschickenandwaffles.com/location/roscoes-hollywood
(323) 466-7453
1514 N Gower St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Laya
Recently opened Laya boasts one of the most stunning and transcendent patios in LA, let alone Hollywood. The menu focuses on Middle Eastern cuisine with a California twist, meaning patrons can expect fresh, in-season produce alongside vibrant seasonings. Many plates are designed for sharing, and while hummus is an obvious choice, you should also try the grilled okra and fried kibbeh.
The skewers are also incredibly popular, and whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, or pescatarian, there are options for everyone. Pair your meal with a bottle of red or the gin-based Ambrosia signature cocktail, which is a unique combination of honeydew, coconut, elderflower, and pistachio.
(323) 463-0006
1430 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Palms Thai Restaurant
Palms Thai has been satisfying Hollywood locals since 1997. The menu features plenty of mainstream favorites ranging from pad Thai to Panang curry, but the quality of each dish is what makes this place stand out among the competition. Everything is made with care, and you can visit for lunch or dinner.
For appetizers, start with the fried wontons and shrimp cakes. The papaya salad is a light and zesty addition to your spread, while the yellow curry with potato, carrot, and onion is perfect for a cool day. If you're dining with a handful of people, consider splurging on the deep-fried whole fish with chili garlic sauce, and no feast here is complete without a Thai tea.
(323) 462-5073
5900 Hollywood Blvd B, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mizlala
With three locations across Los Angeles, Mizlala is a Mediterranean grill that is great for lunch, casual dinners, and takeout. The Sycamore location features floor-to-ceiling windows that let in an ample amount of light, complementing the bright, airy, and green-hued interior. The menu is pretty simple and straightforward, allowing Mizlala to be a master of its craft and focus on the quality of each dish.
The chickpea and fresh herbs falafel is a solid vegetarian option, while the marinated chicken shawarma is shaved thin and crispy. Most mains can be ordered in a pita or on a plate, and intriguing sides include sumac fries, oyster mushrooms, and even chicken schnitzel.
(323) 347-6292
7007 Romaine St, Suite 103, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Ka'teen
Ka'teen's jungle-like atmosphere is enhanced by lush greenery, a spacious outdoor area, and wicker light fixtures. Chef Wes Avila brings the flavors of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula to Hollywood with a vibrant menu focusing on fresh seafood and zingy sauces. From aguachile to ceviche, there are plenty of starters that seafood lovers will enjoy — but of course, nothing beats a classic appetizer of chips and guac.
Once you're ready for your entree, consider sharing orders of pollo asado, whole fish with salsa verde, and lamb shank barbacoa. Coconut and ginger are utilized to enhance the corn esquites, while the signature cocktails are based on high-caliber tequilas, smoky mezcals, and refreshing fruit flavors.
(323) 410-6360
6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Methodology
While living in Los Angeles for almost eight years, I have had the pleasure of visiting most of these restaurants. In addition to the quality of food, I also took the service and atmosphere into account while compiling this list. I tried to balance the selection between upscale places and more casual spots, ensuring that every preference and budget is covered.
Cocktail selections and wine lists also played a factor when building out this list, though not every spot needed to have a noteworthy bar. Finally, for any places that I have not been able to experience personally, reputable reviews and professional rankings were used in deciding which places made the cut.