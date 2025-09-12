Apparently We've All Been Eating Croissants Wrong This Whole Time

For many of us, there isn't really a "wrong" way to eat, especially when it comes to pastries and sweet treats. Of course, there are some unspoken rules: No one wants to be around someone chewing with their mouth open, and you always want to keep a napkin nearby. But the most important thing is really to just enjoy the food you're eating. However, there are people who believe that table manners are everything, and for one British etiquette expert, that means there should be no dunking of croissants into hot drinks — and, even more shockingly, no extra butter.

William Hanson, who runs an etiquette training institute in the U.K., addressed the topic in a TikTok video, where he said, "The croissant is made from butter, so no need to put more on top". According to Hanson, the only spreads that should be added are a little jam or marmalade, and both should be spooned onto a plate before preparing the croissant.

Additionally, Hanson says that people should avoid dipping pastries into a cup of coffee or rich hot chocolate, even though this is a tradition in parts of France. The podcaster and author believes that this isn't good manners. Instead, play politely, stick to your plate, and try not to make a huge mess.