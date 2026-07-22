10 Of Costco's Best Items Under $20 That Feel Gourmet

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The cost of groceries keeps going up, so it never hurts to find something that feels, looks, and tastes high-quality at a bargain warehouse price. People love Costco for all the convenient, tasty bulk items you can get, but I wanted to focus on a few products that feel much more elevated than their price point suggests. If you want to impress guests or just have something that seems more luxurious than it is, I've compiled some of the best food and drink options.

There's a bit of everything, from sweet treats to proteins and even a drink option. The great thing about these items is that they are pretty versatile, whether you want to eat something straight from the bag, place it on a nice tray to make it look fancier, or combine it with other Costco staples. These are some of my picks for the best Costco products that feel expensive but still cost less than $20 (actually, the priciest item on this list is only $15.99).

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.