10 Of Costco's Best Items Under $20 That Feel Gourmet
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The cost of groceries keeps going up, so it never hurts to find something that feels, looks, and tastes high-quality at a bargain warehouse price. People love Costco for all the convenient, tasty bulk items you can get, but I wanted to focus on a few products that feel much more elevated than their price point suggests. If you want to impress guests or just have something that seems more luxurious than it is, I've compiled some of the best food and drink options.
There's a bit of everything, from sweet treats to proteins and even a drink option. The great thing about these items is that they are pretty versatile, whether you want to eat something straight from the bag, place it on a nice tray to make it look fancier, or combine it with other Costco staples. These are some of my picks for the best Costco products that feel expensive but still cost less than $20 (actually, the priciest item on this list is only $15.99).
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Fattorie Garafalo Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana
There are some fantastic store-bought mozzarellas out there, but Costco doesn't have very many — while most are okay, they're not particularly flavorful and are often very dry. Fattorie Garafalo Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana is not only the best mozz that Costco offers, but one of its best cheeses in general. For $15.89, you get four mozzarella cheese balls that are moist and incredibly creamy with a gentle milky taste. It feels so rich as you bite into a piece, and it pairs beautifully with tomatoes. The product is imported from Italy, which makes it seem like something you'd buy at a specialty cheese shop rather than during a rotisserie chicken run at Costco.
It would be a fantastic Costco cheese for a charcuterie board, too, when you want something that stands out; people would easily think this is a high-end gourmet product when they try it. This cheese can enhance parties, date nights, or even a weeknight meal with little effort, and it's even better when paired with meats, crudités, and more. Because they are so pillowy and fresh, I would only recommend purchasing them if you can eat them relatively quickly, which means if you have a large family dinner or a party coming up. They don't freeze well and don't last too long in the fridge.
Brie Le Crémeux Triple Creme Brie
The Brie Le Crémeux Triple Creme Brie is ideal when you want a slightly funky Brie. It costs $10.49 per pound, with a wedge of around 1 pound. This Brie is incredibly rich and soft, just the way it is. Some other brands might soften once you let them reach room temperature, but you can eat Brie Le Crémeux cold directly out of the fridge, and it is already gooey and rich. The cheese is imported from France, and I also love that the packaging includes a ripening timeline. You can buy it straight from the store and serve it that day, but if you leave it for about a month or around the sell-by date, it'll have a more distinct flavor.
The cheese is creamy with a slight tanginess, but develops a deep, more robust, earthy flavor the longer you let it age. The flavor and the amount you get for the price would make one think it would actually cost two or three times as much. The rind is thin enough that it doesn't feel like you're chewing on a thick, bitter exterior like other Bries I've tried. This is the perfect fromage to serve at gatherings or on charcuterie boards, since it'll impress even the pickiest cheese lovers in your group. If you're not sure you will eat the whole thing, I recommend cutting it in half while it's cold, right out of the fridge. If you wait any longer, it will be too gooey and messy to work with and make any cuts.
Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water
Coconut water might not seem like a gourmet option, but I assure you that the Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water is top-tier. Costco carries several shelf-stable coconut waters, alongside drinks like bottled juices and canned soda. But these are found in the refrigerated section near the kombuchas and bottled smoothies. This coconut water has a beautiful light pink hue that sets it apart, and its creamy mouthfeel makes it seem incredibly luxurious.
Cracking open a bottle is like being transported to a tropical vacation at a 5-star hotel with beach access, sipping coconut straight from the source. This specific pack comes with six 14-ounce bottles for $13.29, making it one of the pricier coconut water options per ounce, but it's well worth it. "This stuff is legit, I crack open a lot of coconuts, and this comes close to it," said one Redditor.
My family really loved these, too. They finished them immediately and bought another version, but it was not nearly as delicious. These are made with 100% coconut juice, so there is no added sugar or anything to detract from the taste. It's heavenly and not extremely sweet, unlike other juices. There are plenty of ways to use coconut water beyond drinking it from the bottle, so you'll have no trouble finishing these packs. The taste, presentation, and organic qualities make this an everyday item all the more exquisite.
La Dolce Vita Classic Italian Biscotti
Unless you're booking a trip to Italy or have darling nonna to make you some biscotti, chances are that you aren't eating homemade versions regularly. La Dolce Vita Classic Italian Biscotti is a wonderful option to keep in your pantry whenever you need a crunchy sweet that pairs well with coffee and tea. I like the smaller size (rather than the standard elongated biscotti shape), and it comes in a twist-top plastic container to keep it fresh. In contrast, other comparable options may be individually wrapped, which might not seem elevated if you're plating them for guests — plus they'd hear you unwrapping the crinkly plastic if you were trying to present them without it.
Compared to other biscotti you might buy at bakeries or farmers markets, they are a a great value for the quantity you get. The anise adds a unique, memorable touch that makes it more than just a flour-and-nut combination. It has a delicious, buttery flavor and a nice crumble; but don't worry, it's still sturdy enough to dunk it in your beverage of choice. La Dolce Vita Almond Biscotti comes in a 40-ounce container and lasts a pretty long time without feeling stale (I've had mine for three or four months). The amount of biscotti also feels a lot more expensive than the $12.79 price point.
Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza
For $11.99, you can get a pack of two Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizzas, which are perfect for a quick meal. They are thin and mid-sized, which means that they won't feed a crowd, but they will feed you or a smaller family. The important thing here is their flavor; the crust is delicious and cooks up really well. I have found that other frozen gluten-free pizzas, and even expensive $25 ones from a restaurant, often burn, leaving you with a floppy center and a black, overcooked crust.
These strike a fantastic balance, with a delicious taste that makes them seem much more restaurant-quality than their price point suggests. The pie has pepperoni and sausage as a fatty, filling topping, but it also includes roasted vegetables in the form of bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and zucchini pieces. The veggie pieces are small, so they don't distract you from the overall flavor of the rest of the elements, but it makes you feel a little more satisfied knowing you're getting some form of vegetable in there. There's also a three-cheese blend of Parmesan, Romano, and mozzarella. Other reviewers called it the best frozen pizza out there, while others said, "This pizza is the holy grail for the gluten-free community." Everything works together to create a thoughtful, quality pizza pie. Another writer considered it as one of the best Costco frozen pizzas available because of the well-executed crust and rich, dynamic toppings.
Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia
If frozen fish freaks you out because it tastes too fishy, then I have the perfect solution for you. The Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia from the freezer aisle is absolutely delectable, which makes it seem pricier than it is — $15.99 for eight servings, which is 1⅓ filets. They don't skimp out, which makes it feel even more premium. If you can get the crust nice and crispy, then this creates an enticing textural juxtaposition that complements the delicate flesh of the tilapia. The crust provides the most flavor, which just means it's even better for people who don't typically enjoy fish — some say they don't really like tilapia, but they enjoy this dish.
This could easily pass as restaurant-quality because it's complex, with a "chef-inspired crust" that goes well beyond a beer-battered fish. You'll get 2 pounds of crusted tilapia that is spicy from jalapeño peppers, chili powder, and chipotle pepper, but also has a well-rounded flavor from seasonings like oregano, cilantro, and garlic. I love keeping these in the freezer since they require minimal effort but yield a gourmet-like experience at home. Folks say they use them in fish tacos or pair them with cilantro lime rice and some black beans. For best, crispiest results, cook the filets in the air fryer. This is one of my personal favorite seafood dishes that you can get at Costco.
Tru Fru Milk and White Chocolate Frozen Strawberries
Chocolate-covered strawberries always seem gourmet, at least to me, so getting 1.25 pounds of the stuff for $13.89 feels like I hit the lottery. If you want to feel rich in life, just get these. Tru Fru's Milk and White Chocolate Frozen Strawberries have an icy, semi-frozen center paired with milky, melt-in-your-mouth milk and white chocolate, creating a heavenly experience. You're meant to thaw them for about 15 minutes so the fruits loosen up — it creates the perfect balance of a firm center and a creamy exterior.
Some reviews compare its texture to that of a sorbet, which sounds about right. The fruit is sweet and ripe, while the milky chocolate combination offers a rich flavor. Admittedly, I'd prefer dark chocolate here for an earthier, bittersweet note, but still, I can't fault the price and taste of this Costco find. It's an elevated dessert that can make a weeknight treat feel like a fancy occasion. "Too delicious to last more than 10 minutes at my house," said one customer review on Costco's website. A dozen fresh chocolate-covered strawberries can cost more than three times the price, so this Costco item feels more manageable for your wallet without sacrificing flavor. The sizing can vary, though, so select similar-sized ones when you're thawing a batch; otherwise, they may thaw at different rates.
Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread
There's nothing quite like fresh bread, still warm from the oven. But it doesn't always make sense to make it from scratch, so many people rely on store-bought options. If you want something that sets itself apart from regular old white or whole wheat, Costco's bakery has the Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread. It's far from boring because walnuts provide a nutty flavor boost, and they also bring textural snappiness to your bread slice. The cranberries are slightly sweet and tangy, creating bread that feels quite grand. It's a pretty large loaf priced at $7.99 and is certainly worth adding to your cart.
I feel like you'd pay twice as much, if not more, if you bought it from a farmers market or bakery. If you get it the day it's made, it's delightfully soft with a fantastic crust that is firm but not overly crunchy. It works well in savory sandwiches, paired with butter, cheese, jam, or whatever your heart desires. Customers share that it's their favorite bread from Costco, and that they typically finish the entire loaf in a day. I recommend slicing at least half of it and freezing it right away to preserve freshness. If you put it in a paper sleeve and bring it to a gathering, people would assume it's from a nice bakery.
Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
I wasn't initially going to get the Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, but they are seriously impressive. If you placed a few on a nice dish, it could pass as Godiva or another high-end brand. They are pretty hefty, meaning you can eat one with your cup of tea and feel satisfied. For $13.79, you get 36 ounces of dark chocolate caramels flecked with sea salt. The caramel is gooey and soft, but not runny. It offers an alluring caramel pull (like a cheese pull) as you bite into it.
The chocolate is rich with the bittersweet notes you expect in dark chocolate, and the salt rounds it all out. It's sweet, buttery, and richly cocoa-forward, and I like the thick chocolate that tastes balanced with the sweet caramel. I love that it comes with such a large container, which means you get more bang for your buck. Costco thinks these are special, too, because they're in the gourmet section of its website. "These are the best things created. Get them!!!!!" exclaimed one fan on Instagram. Other customers say they always purchase them when they see them because they're the best. The plastic container seems unassuming, but they taste premium.
Simple Mills Seed & Nut Flour Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins
I've tried quite a lot of Simple Mills products, and the Sweet Thins are among my favorites. My family really loved the Lemon Thins, which don't seem to be available at Costco at the moment, but you can still get your hands on the Simple Mills Seed & Nut Flour Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins. You'll get a 14-ounce bag for $9.79 with the perfect honey cinnamon flavor. They're like an elevated version of graham crackers, but these are extra crisp in comparison. Plus, they're made with a unique seed and nut flour blend — watermelon, cashew, sunflower, and flax — that makes them seem even more refined.
They're firm, bite-sized, and richly spiced, featuring an interesting diamond shape that is ideal for holding and dipping. Nosh on them alone or pair them with a caramel pecan cheesecake fruit dip or even whipped cream. I've had treats from artisan bakeries, and this could easily pass for something from a fancy store or a bakery if you packaged it in cellophane and slapped on a nice sticker or bow. It doesn't hurt that kids like them, too, and they're perfect for packing in school lunches.