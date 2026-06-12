8 Cheeses For Your Charcuterie Board To Buy At Costco And 2 To Avoid

Charcuterie boards are a wonderful way to celebrate occasions big and small. There's no ideal time of year to make one, but you can always customize the board add-ins to the season — whether that means using seasonal fruits or specific cheeses fit for a wintery holiday board. Costco has a lot of scrumptious cheese options to choose from, but I wanted to stroll the aisles to find the best ones for a charcuterie board. I picked out a selection of cheese that sounded tasty and seemed like a good fit for a grazing platter.

I tried everything and made my decision based on the cheese's flavor, whether it would be appropriate for a charcuterie board, given the amount and potential pairings, and whether I thought people would eat it or it'd remain on the board untouched by the end of the night (based on my experience hosting and making charcuterie boards quite often). Some are easy to eat on their own and pair well with many ingredients, while others you have to be more strategic with or potentially plan around the cheese — this also factors into the results. A charcuterie cheese needs to work with a range of items you may include on the board. Hopefully, this list will give you some insightful tips on what to invest in next time you're whipping up a tasty board.