The Best Affordable Store-Bought Cheeses To Add To Your Charcuterie Board

Nothing says party like a carefully curated selection of cheeses, but creating a spectacular cheeseboard doesn't need to break the bank; it's just a case of picking the right types of cheese. To help us create the perfect, affordable cheeseboard, we consulted Caroline Elston, co-founder of Platterful, who began by walking us through the reasons for price differentials in cheese. Elston explained that while ingredients play a part — "Gouda will always be cheaper than a truffle-infused one" — a lot of it is down to aging, as "a 1-year aged cheddar is likely going to be less expensive than a 10-year aged cheddar."

Elston advises sticking to the basics, keeping budget in mind, and trying to determine where you can save and where you can splurge. Try saving with basic cheeses, like orange or yellow cheddar, and splurging on a single, unique flavor profile showstopper — essentially making one cheese the star of the show.

We asked Elston which cheeses she would choose for a good-quality yet budget-friendly cheese board. She tells us, "The most popular (and easy crowd-pleaser options for a charcuterie board are going to be an aged cheddar, a smoked gouda, and a herbed goat cheese – you can likely find a variation of all of these for under $10 at your local market." Here's the ultimate guide to what cheeses you can find at the store for a good price to craft an amazing charcuterie board.