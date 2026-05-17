My Family Loves This Hidden Gem Gluten-Free Costco Find For Snack Time

It's easy to find some spectacular snacks at Costco because of the sheer number of options at your fingertips. Whether you want a salty snack or prefer something sweet or spicy, there's a little bit of everything at the warehouse. And, of course, the best part is that if you really like something, then you can buy it in large quantities. I've tasted a lot of items from Costco, so it's always nice to discover particularly incredible new treats.

When I tried the Simple Mills Lemon Sweet Thins for the first time, I was highly impressed with the flavor and texture. They have a strong lemon flavor thanks to lemon oil, but don't be fooled — they are not one-note whatsoever. These are made with a nut and seed flour mix — including watermelon, cashew, sunflower, and flax — along with ingredients like vanilla, cream of tartar, and even coriander. The result is a sweet cracker with a surprisingly complex flavor, almost reminiscent of warming spices like cinnamon or clove.

The best part is, I'm not the only one in my family who likes them; these are totally toddler-approved and easy for little fingers to grasp. They're also highly flavorful and still approachable for palates that might not be too adventurous. Not only that, but I think they'd be great for office parties, too, since they are gluten-free and come in a 14-ounce bag; plus, they're different than a basic cracker or chip you might see at a gathering.