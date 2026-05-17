My Family Loves This Hidden Gem Gluten-Free Costco Find For Snack Time
It's easy to find some spectacular snacks at Costco because of the sheer number of options at your fingertips. Whether you want a salty snack or prefer something sweet or spicy, there's a little bit of everything at the warehouse. And, of course, the best part is that if you really like something, then you can buy it in large quantities. I've tasted a lot of items from Costco, so it's always nice to discover particularly incredible new treats.
When I tried the Simple Mills Lemon Sweet Thins for the first time, I was highly impressed with the flavor and texture. They have a strong lemon flavor thanks to lemon oil, but don't be fooled — they are not one-note whatsoever. These are made with a nut and seed flour mix — including watermelon, cashew, sunflower, and flax — along with ingredients like vanilla, cream of tartar, and even coriander. The result is a sweet cracker with a surprisingly complex flavor, almost reminiscent of warming spices like cinnamon or clove.
The best part is, I'm not the only one in my family who likes them; these are totally toddler-approved and easy for little fingers to grasp. They're also highly flavorful and still approachable for palates that might not be too adventurous. Not only that, but I think they'd be great for office parties, too, since they are gluten-free and come in a 14-ounce bag; plus, they're different than a basic cracker or chip you might see at a gathering.
What other people think of the lemon thins and what to pair them with
The consensus is that these lemon crackers are quite tasty. One TikToker says, "Simple Mills, you outdid yourself with this one." People seem to love the lemon flavor and appreciate Simple Mills' ingredient list. As with anything, though, some people aren't fans. One TikTok creator initially appreciated the flavor but then captioned the video to say, "The aftertaste of these is unfortunately vile." I can agree that these have a specific flavor profile, so it might not appeal to everyone.
Although they are called lemon thins, I'd deem them pretty cookie-adjacent; that means they are fantastic to eat on their own. But they aren't cloying or overwhelmingly sweet. I've seen them be compared to graham crackers, but I'd say they're much crunchier, while grahams are flakier and more crumbly. They are great to pack in lunches or to take with you on the go. The Sweet Thins are delightfully crunchy and easy to eat, and pair nicely with a cup of coffee or perhaps your favorite black or herbal tea.
But they also work well with things like cream cheese, yogurt dip, or coconut nut dairy whipped topping. Alternatively, you could crush them up to use as a crust for cheesecake. It is easy to finish off the bag, whether you're a single-person household, seeking snacks for a movie night at home (it has a resealable bag, after all), or need to bring snacks to soccer practice. These are sure to become a favorite for anyone who likes lemon-flavored treats. If you're looking for something more indulgent, consider one of the Kirkland brand sweet snacks.