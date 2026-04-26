I Tried And Ranked 5 Costco Kirkland Signature Juices
One thing you should know about me: I love trying Kirkland items to see how they stack up against name brands. I've tried many things — from all the Kirkland bacons to a wide range of Kirkland nuts and even larger items like Kirkland frozen meals and entrees. So I pivoted to a new aisle: one with juices! Ah, yes, glorious, sweet beverages made from various fruits. I tried everything my local Costco had in stock, but I was a bit bummed to see that orange juice wasn't available to purchase at the moment. Even though customers are not as happy with it, I still wanted to try it.
Nevertheless, I tested out five Kirkland juices to see which is the berry best and which is apple-solutely the worst. Although this list is short, I ranked them in order of standalone flavor, overall complexity, potency, and versatility. Nothing is outright bad, but some definitely miss the mark I was seeking. By the end, you'll know which to stock up on during your next trip to Costco.
5. Organic cranberry juice cocktail blend
The cranberry juice cocktail blend comes with two 96-ounce bottles of pasteurized, organic juice. It's made with filtered water, organic cranberry juice, organic sugar, and ascorbic acid, which is vitamin C. This juice, however, comes in last place because it's mild-tasting and doesn't exactly deliver on its namesake flavor. It tastes like a sweet and watery drink with a mild whisper of cranberry near the end of the sip.
I can taste a smidge of tartness, but the added sugar makes it sweeter than a standard cranberry juice, and the water, of course, dilutes the beverage down. It's like they threw some cranberries into a simple syrup and called it a day. Therefore, this doesn't taste too impressive, and I would not be inclined to purchase it again or recommend it. I suppose you could create some drinks or cocktails with it, but by itself, it's not as strong and cranberry-forward as I'd like.
4. Cranberry juice blend
Costco is known for partnering with brands to create some of your favorite Kirkland products. While most fly a little more under the radar, this one advertises it loud and clear: it's Kirkland Signature Ocean Spray cranberry juice blend. Can you take a guess at the blend? The trio kind of surprised me. I expected cranberry, per the name, but it also has apple and grape juice in it. It's much better and stronger than the cranberry cocktail, but this doesn't taste particularly of cranberry either. Instead, I can make out all three juices in the blend.
It tastes primarily like apple and grape juice, then the cranberry rolls around after swallowing. I think it would be better advertised as a three-juice blend, or perhaps an apple cranberry juice blend, but calling it cranberry juice blend doesn't feel right when the titular fruit is so minimal. On the plus side, this Kirkland option is made with 100% juice and comes in two 96-ounce containers. I appreciate the fruit-only ingredients, which means I can taste them more clearly than the juice that included water and sugar. This would taste good in a cranberry gin mule cocktail or perhaps as the starting base of a fruit punch.
3. Organic lemonade
If you're in the mood for something sweet and tangy, opt to get the two 96 fluid ounce containers of flavorful lemonade from Costco. This drink is made with filtered water, organic lemon juice, concentrate, organic sugar, and organic lemon flavor, so it's 18% juice. While the low juice content may seem concerning, it still has a strong lemon flavor — likely from the lemon juice and lemon flavor combination.
The lemonade is delightfully zesty and sweet, which makes it easy to drink. This is perfect to serve for summertime backyard grill sessions or as poolside sips, but it's still pleasant anytime you want lemonade, really. The sweet-tart drink has no specific season. It's flavorful on its own, but you can always jazz it up for a party with fresh lemon slices or a bit of mint. Alternatively, you can give it a spicy kick with additions like fresh jalapeños or hot honey. The taste and versatility of Kirkland's lemonade give it a leg up over the cranberry, apple, and grape juice combination.
2. Apple juice
For those in the mood for apple juice, you can snag two gallons (two jugs at one gallon each) of the stuff at Costco. These are enormous and have the most juice of the five that I tried, making them ideal for parties, gatherings, or merely if you have some juice-guzzling children. This Kirkland item is made from 100% apple juice and isn't from concentrate, so you get a straightforward apple taste. It's made from U.S.-grown apples, if that makes a difference in your purchasing preferences. This juice is truly delightful. It has the familiar, nostalgic apple profile I recall drinking as a kid; it's sweet, fruity, and easy to sip.
All the previous drinks have very specific profiles and blends, which means one might be in the mood for them at certain times. Not only is this juice wonderfully flavorful and apple-forward, but you don't solely have to sip it as it comes. You can craft an apple cider of sorts by simmering it with spices like cloves and cinnamon, or add it to foods like pulled pork or sauerkraut. Try making it more delicious by adding ingredients like sparkling water or by steeping tea in hot apple juice. This sheer adaptability and depth of apple flavor make this a fantastic second-place pick over the lemonade.
1. Organic coconut water
Despite the name, coconut water is still the juice of a coconut, well, at least Costco's packaging calls it 100% juice. This Kirkland coconut water comes in a pack of six 14-fluid-ounce bottles. These are refrigerated, come in plastic bottles, and have a pink hue, but Costco sells another Kirkland coconut water that comes in 11.1 fluid ounce cartons in a pack of 12 (I've tried this one) or a 33.8 fluid ounce one in a pack of 9. These last two items are the same product, whereas the one I got is different. I just want to spell that out because I was confused when shopping in the store. The ones in cartons don't have a pink hue and don't need refrigeration.
These 14-ounce coconut waters have such a silky, almost milky mouthfeel that makes them a delight to sip on. The coconut is nuanced and complex (nothing like eating a piece of coconut, which makes its presence known from aroma alone), but still strong enough to know it's there. While it contains sugar, it's not nearly as sweet as the others on this list, making it a bit more palatable and enjoyable for me.
These are scrumptious to sip by themselves, but you can add them to smoothies or mix them with other juices (like orange or pineapple). One Redditor mentions adding it to coffee to mellow the bitterness, which actually sounds like a good idea. Not only that, but you could include them in certain curry recipes (yes, coconut water, not just coconut milk/cream). I appreciate the versatility and rich flavor to give it the top spot on this list. Plus, this was the only juice I actively wanted to keep sipping.
Methodology
To rank these five beverages, I judged them on their general flavor profile, how complex, potent, and interesting the juice was by itself, and whether there were any other ways to consume them. More flavorful, versatile juices ranked higher, while bland, one-note juices ranked lower. I tested everything in one afternoon by trying a couple of sips of each, working my way through all five before doing that a couple more times.