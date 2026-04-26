I Tried And Ranked 5 Costco Kirkland Signature Juices

Despite the name, coconut water is still the juice of a coconut, well, at least Costco's packaging calls it 100% juice. This Kirkland coconut water comes in a pack of six 14-fluid-ounce bottles. These are refrigerated, come in plastic bottles, and have a pink hue, but Costco sells another Kirkland coconut water that comes in 11.1 fluid ounce cartons in a pack of 12 (I've tried this one) or a 33.8 fluid ounce one in a pack of 9. These last two items are the same product, whereas the one I got is different. I just want to spell that out because I was confused when shopping in the store. The ones in cartons don't have a pink hue and don't need refrigeration.

These 14-ounce coconut waters have such a silky, almost milky mouthfeel that makes them a delight to sip on. The coconut is nuanced and complex (nothing like eating a piece of coconut, which makes its presence known from aroma alone), but still strong enough to know it's there. While it contains sugar, it's not nearly as sweet as the others on this list, making it a bit more palatable and enjoyable for me.

These are scrumptious to sip by themselves, but you can add them to smoothies or mix them with other juices (like orange or pineapple). One Redditor mentions adding it to coffee to mellow the bitterness, which actually sounds like a good idea. Not only that, but you could include them in certain curry recipes (yes, coconut water, not just coconut milk/cream). I appreciate the versatility and rich flavor to give it the top spot on this list. Plus, this was the only juice I actively wanted to keep sipping.