Five Spicy Additions To Turn Up The Heat In Your Lemonade

Few things are as classically summer as lemonade. It's a refreshing drink that many have come to know and love because of how tasty it is and how easy it is to make. A simple lemonade is quite satisfying, but with the help of a few extra ingredients, it can become so much more. There are plenty of fruity and sweet additions for lemonade, like strawberries and peaches, that celebrate the bounty of summer — but what about additions that celebrate the warm weather? One extra ingredient is all it takes to bring the heat to a perfectly cold drink.

Surprisingly, there are plenty of unique lemonade spice additions beyond just fruits and syrups. Making lemonade spicy does not require fancy, hard-to-find ingredients. In fact, these ingredients are likely already in your house or sitting in the nearest grocery store. This summer, get adventurous and heat things up by bringing spicy lemonade to the next cookout or pool party. Even Starbucks got in on the fun with its summer 2024 Spicy Lemonade Refreshers!