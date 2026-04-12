I Tried Every Costco Kirkland Signature Bacon. Here's How They Stacked Up

You may have walked past Costco's bacon selection and never given it a second look. After all, it can be difficult to know which to get, and you may not want to pay the price and get a pound or 4 pounds of bacon you don't like. I've been purchasing the Kirkland Signature Hickory-Smoked Sliced Bacon for years — I can't recall why I randomly picked that one, but I have to assume my logic at the time was that it was the most affordable and the best deal. I've never purchased any other bacon from Costco besides that one, which is why I wanted to test all four Kirkland offerings to see how they stack up.

I ranked these based on the taste of the bacon, the crispness, and the value for the price. After eating them side by side, I could point out some flaws, so I hope these insights will help you decide which to invest in.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.