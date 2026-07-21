Nobody Wants To Eat These 13 Dishes At Your BBQ

Everybody's family has their own barbecue traditions. Perhaps you're a hamburger and hot dog group, or maybe nobody does ribs better than your dad. Some can't have a barbecue without mayo-based potato salad, while others wouldn't be caught dead near the stuff. While there are tons of classic barbecue mains and side dishes that belong at every cookout, there are plenty of other "classic" (note the quotation marks) dishes that folks may love in other contexts that are actually wholly unappetizing in a barbecue setting.

Summer get-togethers are as much about the vibes as the food, and the dishes on this list decidedly ruin the atmosphere for a variety of reasons. A few are mains but most are side dishes, which everyone knows are the key to a great barbecue experience — so long as they are the right sides, of course. Stick with us, and we'll tell you what not to include in your ultimate summer barbecue menu.