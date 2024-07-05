A Bean Salad Is A Must-Have For Your Next Picnic

When you're planning a picnic for a beautiful sunny day, not much sounds better than a cool and refreshing veggie-packed salad. Many of the best salad recipes are built on a base of crisp leafy greens, which offer a crunchy vehicle for tasty toppings and delicious dressings, but they're also prone to wilting if left dressed too long or not chilled properly. Enter the bean, a new base for your picnic salad that doesn't suffer these problems. Plus, it travels well!

Arguably the most well-known bean salad is the three-bean salad, a potluck classic popularized in the 1950s and 60s that historically contained kidney, green beans, and wax beans. Today, there is some debate on which beans are used to make three-bean salad, but the truth is, you can make it with whatever beans you have on hand or happen to enjoy. Chickpeas, white beans, black beans, and even lima beans are all fair game. In fact, there are endless variations, from cranking up the number of beans to adding in grains like corn or quinoa. The one constant is that bean salads take best to acid-based dressings. The versatility and study base of a bean salad is one reason it's a perfect picnic food.