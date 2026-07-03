The Best Grilling Method Depends On How Thick Your Burger Is

The perfect burger patty is meaty and juicy, with a nice, caramelized crust, and a rich, beefy center. While there are many common mistakes people make with homemade burgers, from the type of meat you buy to how you shape the patty, the biggest ones usually relate to the grilling process. The reason for this is that there's no one-style-fits-all solution. You need to match the patty size to the grilling method. Tasting Table spoke to Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, to break down the cooking process needed for different styles of burgers.

As with most things to do with cooking, we're playing with two key variables: heat and time. With a smash burger, the focus is on getting your cooking surface really hot. Although there's a long list of tips for making the ultimate smash burgers, Thomas zeroes in on temperature as the most important factor. "For smash burgers, we generally go with a super-hot, single-zone grill. We want to serve the smash patties as soon as they get done," Thomas said.

Once you've smashed your patty on the hot surface, wait for it to get brown and crispy around the edges. "Scrape it off the griddle with a flat-edge scraper and flip over, add a slice of cheese, and put a melting lid or cloche over the top," he added. "When the cheese is melted, the burger has those crispy edges and is still super juicy," Thomas explains. Because these patties are thin, there's a small window to keep them succulent, which is exactly why he suggests serving them straight away.