The Best Grilling Method For The Juiciest Cheeseburger With A Crispy Crust

It's not uncommon for people to think of barbecuing at home as simple cooking, merely whacking your burgers onto the grill, flipping, slapping some cheese on top and letting the smoke and flames work their magic. However, approaching your grill with just a little more nuance will lead to substantially better results, particularly in terms of building a crust while still maintaining a juicy interior.

The method to achieve this is a two-zone grilling setup: Effectively transforming your single-function barbecue into a mini dual-function cooker. By setting up high heat and low heat grill sections, you allow your cheeseburgers to get a quick crust from ripping heat, but to retain their internal moisture thanks to the gentler indirect heat of a cooler grill zone. Simply put, it's the best of both worlds. It's the same principle as searing a piece of meat in a pan on a high heat, before letting it finish slowly in an oven on a lower heat.

A two-zone grill setup also makes it much easier to get that cheese melt just right. Best of all, it's really no harder to prepare a two-zone grill than a typical grill.