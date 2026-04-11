The 10-Second Foil Trick That Gives Cheeseburgers The Gooiest Bites

If you're looking to make a classic cheeseburger that can rival Shake Shack's, you have to nail the cheese. Properly melted cheese contributes to the kind of burgers that get you drooling, as each gooey bite melds each ingredient together, instead of simply resting inside of the assembled stack. While wrapping a burger in foil can keep burgers warm if they aren't immediately served, it can also result in a steamed effect that makes the crispy cooked edges and bun soft. Luckily, there's another way to ensure glossy pieces of cheese are perfectly melted in the middle.

Instead of shelling out money for a specialized melting dome or cloche, make one with foil. After cheese is rested on top of a burger patty, place a loose tent of aluminum foil over the burger while it cooks on the stovetop or grill. As steam rises, the piece of foil will catch the moisture and direct the heat to the cheese, ensuring that the cheese is melted not only from the bottom up but from every possible angle. The simple move results in the kind of melted masterpiece that turns an average slice of American cheese into a gooey, stretchy thing of beauty.