The 10-Second Foil Trick That Gives Cheeseburgers The Gooiest Bites
If you're looking to make a classic cheeseburger that can rival Shake Shack's, you have to nail the cheese. Properly melted cheese contributes to the kind of burgers that get you drooling, as each gooey bite melds each ingredient together, instead of simply resting inside of the assembled stack. While wrapping a burger in foil can keep burgers warm if they aren't immediately served, it can also result in a steamed effect that makes the crispy cooked edges and bun soft. Luckily, there's another way to ensure glossy pieces of cheese are perfectly melted in the middle.
Instead of shelling out money for a specialized melting dome or cloche, make one with foil. After cheese is rested on top of a burger patty, place a loose tent of aluminum foil over the burger while it cooks on the stovetop or grill. As steam rises, the piece of foil will catch the moisture and direct the heat to the cheese, ensuring that the cheese is melted not only from the bottom up but from every possible angle. The simple move results in the kind of melted masterpiece that turns an average slice of American cheese into a gooey, stretchy thing of beauty.
Building a better bite
Without a piece of foil hovering over the cheese-topped patty, dry heat is responsible for melting cheese. This means that the bottom of the cheese can become greasy before the top of the cheese has a chance to soften. With the tent in place, you'll notice that in under a minute, the cheese will be fully melted and ready to plate. Depending on which cheese you use, the foil trick will do the job. Meltier cheeses like American, brie, and mozzarella will melt nicely under the makeshift dome. You can even double up and layer cheeses for the ultimate gooey bite.
Thin smash burgers are practically made for this resourceful method. Cheesy patty in place, your burger is ready for the additions of your choosing, like caramelized onions or crispy pickles. Add cheese crisps for a contrast that plays into the decadence. After the first bite, you'll be sure to have a roll of aluminum foil close by for the next time you fire up the grill.