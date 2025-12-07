Caramelized Red Onions Are The Unlikely Topping Your Burgers Need

Did you know that there are approximately one billion ways to top a hamburger? Don't Google that; we made it up. But it doesn't change the fact that there are countless ways to top a burger. Honestly, what are the rules here? If it can fit on a burger and you can eat it, you can use it as a topping; no one is stopping you. Cheese and bacon have long been popular toppings, while lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions are classic choices. But you can get creative with what goes on your burger, and if you've been looking for something that packs a sweet and savory punch, caramelized red onion is a must-try.

To properly caramelize an onion, you need to have some patience. We have some tips to avoid common mistakes. Caramelized onions are not often used as a burger topping because they take time to prepare. However, you can speed up the process and have them ready in 20 to 30 minutes instead of as long as an hour. Cook them over low heat with butter and add some brown sugar and soy sauce. You can even add balsamic vinegar along with some salt and pepper to balance the flavors. We have some great secret ingredients you can try. Then cook them down until they reach the soft consistency you want and develop a rich, deep purple color.

The slow cooking process breaks down the sugars in onions. That cuts the sharpness of the flavor and brings that sweetness forward. The brown sugar enhances this, as would balsamic vinegar if you want to add it.