Caramelized Red Onions Are The Unlikely Topping Your Burgers Need
Did you know that there are approximately one billion ways to top a hamburger? Don't Google that; we made it up. But it doesn't change the fact that there are countless ways to top a burger. Honestly, what are the rules here? If it can fit on a burger and you can eat it, you can use it as a topping; no one is stopping you. Cheese and bacon have long been popular toppings, while lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions are classic choices. But you can get creative with what goes on your burger, and if you've been looking for something that packs a sweet and savory punch, caramelized red onion is a must-try.
To properly caramelize an onion, you need to have some patience. We have some tips to avoid common mistakes. Caramelized onions are not often used as a burger topping because they take time to prepare. However, you can speed up the process and have them ready in 20 to 30 minutes instead of as long as an hour. Cook them over low heat with butter and add some brown sugar and soy sauce. You can even add balsamic vinegar along with some salt and pepper to balance the flavors. We have some great secret ingredients you can try. Then cook them down until they reach the soft consistency you want and develop a rich, deep purple color.
The slow cooking process breaks down the sugars in onions. That cuts the sharpness of the flavor and brings that sweetness forward. The brown sugar enhances this, as would balsamic vinegar if you want to add it.
What goes with caramelized red onion on a burger
A good burger needs a balance of flavors. The meaty, umami flavor of the beef pairs well with a rich, melting cheese and the saltiness of bacon. The sweetness of caramelized red onions can take the place of popular burger toppings like sweet relish or ketchup while adding a deeper savory flavor.
You could stick with traditional American cheese, or try smoked gouda or Swiss. Those rich, earthy notes balance the sweetness of the onion and create a fuller overall flavor. A cheese with some tanginess to it, like a creamy goat cheese, would also be a great contrast to the sweet onions. And crispy bacon definitely has a place on this burger. Few things go together quite as well as bacon and onion.
You could use traditional iceberg lettuce for texture and crunch, but peppery arugula adds brightness and creates a contrast that rounds out each bite. Also consider a creamy sauce that either has a bit of heat or kick to it. Sriracha mayo or garlic aioli have strong flavors, and their creaminess works well with the sweet, jammy texture of the red onion. The same is true for a typical burger sauce made with a base of mayo, ketchup, and relish, similar to Big Mac sauce, or Thousand Island. To keep it simpler, the sharpness of yellow or Dijon mustard works well too. With just a little time and the right toppings, caramelized red onions can turn your regular burger into something restaurant-worthy and delicious.