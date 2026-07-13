Andrew Zimmern's 7 Best Burger Grilling Tips Are Sure To Impress Your Guests

Few American food experiences are as quintessential as biting into a fresh-off-the-grill burger on a hot day. Even if grease and ketchup splatter all over you, you don't care. Now, you may want to ensure you have years of memorable cookouts ahead of you. To discover the tools you need to blow guests away with your grilling skills, and have them jotting down our burger secrets, we spoke with Andrew Zimmern.

An Emmy and James Beard Award-winning chef, television star, and writer, Zimmern is an expert on barbecues, steaks, and really anything relating to meat. In fact, he'll be commanding some grueling grill operations as host and judge on Food Network's new show "Pitmasters," which premiered on Monday, July 13, 2026. For a little more unconventional cookout action, tap into "Wild Game Kitchen" on Tastemade, where Zimmern explores the art of cooking wild food over a live fire.

Everyone has their own diehard rules when it comes time to spark up the grill. Should you press your patty? Season with a light or heavy hand? Flip the patty once or 18 times? These are the decisions that make or break your cookout cuisine. With that in mind, here's how Zimmern — a barbecue king and grilling extraordinaire — whips up a legendary burger.