The 11 Absolute Best Tips Andrew Zimmern Has For Home Chefs

Knowing how to cook is a very important skill for any individual to have. While you can always order takeout or visit a restaurant, there's something very intimate and wonderful about making food for yourself and getting to share it with the people that you care about. And no one knows that better than Andrew Zimmern. While he has traveled the world as the host and creator of "Bizarre Foods" and gone into nature with his newest venture, "Wild Game Kitchen," which is available on Tastemade, he has always arguably had a soft spot for home cooking and the opportunity to turn it more than just something done for sustenance.

We had an opportunity to chat with Zimmern about some of the most important tips he has for budding and experienced home cooks, as well as how to revitalize classic meals with bold new ingredients, cooking methods, and more. So sharpen your knives and grab your recipe book because it's time to get cookin'!