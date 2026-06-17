The Right Grill Temperature For Perfect Burgers Every Time

No cookout is complete without a good old-fashioned burger. No matter what you serve, chances are someone will end up asking for one, so you may as well get ahead of the game and load up the grill. Everyone has their way of doing things, but if you're trying to make the perfect, chef-approved burgers, temperature matters. That's why we spoke with an expert who shared his grilling wisdom.

According to Christopher Prieto, the James Beard Foundation-nominated chef and champion pitmaster behind the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Prime Barbecue in Knightdale, North Carolina, ensuring the grill is at the right heat is an important first step. "A great grill surface temperature for most hamburgers to get that perfect crust should be around 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for ⅓ to ½-pound patties," Prieto explains. "This temperature is hot enough to create a great Maillard reaction and grill marks."

The Maillard reaction is a chemical process that occurs when the proteins and sugars inside a food start to react with each other after being exposed to high heat. It creates caramelization, which infuses burgers with a delicious, seared edge and enhanced flavor. But there's a fine line to tow between caramelized and burned. If you crank the grill up too high, the exterior of the meat will cook far faster than the interior, leaving you with a blackened crust and raw middle.