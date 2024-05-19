Yes, You Can (And Should) Make Smash Burgers On The Grill. Here's How

Few foods are more iconic than a burger. With the simple premise of a ground meat patty between two buns, so many interpretations are possible. As a result, there is a dizzying array of burger types around the world, employing everything from reindeer meat for the filling, to rice in lieu of bread.

Yet among these options, many hold a special place for smash burgers, claiming that a smashed patty is better than a regular burger. Their appeal is easy to understand; flattened thin, there's so much room for crispiness, all the while trapping juices inside. Plus, they are prepared well-done on a hot griddle, so there's no need to stress about a bit of pink.

Perhaps you want to try out the style, but still want to retain the magic of cooking outdoors. Well no fear — here's how to make a smash burger on the grill. Simply place a cast iron griddle — or simply a large cast iron skillet — on a grill heated to high heat. Then you can form those thin patties right over the grate, without the chance that any meat will fall through. The result is delicious, and will prohibit smoke from accumulating indoors: win-win.