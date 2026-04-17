This Old-School Fruity Side Dish Was A Boomer Potluck Staple
When delving into the realm of old-school potluck dishes, it is important to tread carefully. There are certainly some winners among these old recipes — dishes that are worthy of making a comeback on contemporary tables — but there are also plenty that ought to remain in the past. Jell-O salads are better as history than they are side dishes, for example. But there is one dish that runs in the same circles as those molded monstrosities that's due for a return to the spotlight: ambrosia salad.
Ambrosia salad is also very much a product of the middle-to-late 19th century, during which strange, industrialized foods were all the rage. However, there is a lasting charm to this light, sweet combination of flavors. A good old-fashioned ambrosia salad recipe is built around a variety of pantry-ready ingredients, with canned fruits at its core. Mandarin oranges, crushed pineapple, and maraschino cherries contribute the bulk of the flavor to the dish, but they are accompanied by dried coconut and fluffy mini marshmallows in a sea of rich, creamy sauce made with both whipped cream and sour cream to balance the sweetness with a touch of tang. Chopped pecans are sometimes added to impart a nutty crunch.
This is undoubtedly a dish from another era, but it also sounds like it belongs to another realm. The name ambrosia salad comes from the mythical food of the Greek gods, which was thought to confer immortality to those who ate it. While we're fairly certain that this old potluck dish won't do that, it could still be the case that ambrosia salad is due for a comeback.
The current state of ambrosia salad on the potluck table
You can file ambrosia salad under "boomer dishes that are no longer popular today," but this could be one that is simply forgotten rather than something that needs to be retired for good. Canned fruit doesn't have quite the same allure as it once did, but you never know what food trends are on the horizon. Artisanal tinned vegetables are trending right now, so maybe fruits are next. Plus, there's nothing preventing you from putting a more contemporary spin on this old classic.
Right alongside Watergate salad, this dish is built on a lot of heavily processed ingredients, but there's no reason that you really need them. Many recipes suggest using a tub of whipped topping for ambrosia salad but whipping cream at home only takes a few minutes. It trades ingredients like hydrogenated vegetable oils, polysorbate 60, and sodium polyphosphate for, well, just plain cream and a bit of sugar. After that, replace the cans of fruit with their fresh counterparts — or at least fruits packed in juice — and you have a much fresher (and more modern) version of this sweet salad that stays true to its light, fruity, creamy roots.
Some of the food trends that boomers grew up with were pretty wild, but every generation has some interesting recipes left behind. The TikTok recipes that go viral these days are often every bit as bizarre as that old obsession with Jell-O molds. And a good old-fashioned ambrosia salad may just be the recipe to find common ground between the boomers and the zoomers.