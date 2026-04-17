This Old-School Fruity Side Dish Was A Boomer Potluck Staple

When delving into the realm of old-school potluck dishes, it is important to tread carefully. There are certainly some winners among these old recipes — dishes that are worthy of making a comeback on contemporary tables — but there are also plenty that ought to remain in the past. Jell-O salads are better as history than they are side dishes, for example. But there is one dish that runs in the same circles as those molded monstrosities that's due for a return to the spotlight: ambrosia salad.

Ambrosia salad is also very much a product of the middle-to-late 19th century, during which strange, industrialized foods were all the rage. However, there is a lasting charm to this light, sweet combination of flavors. A good old-fashioned ambrosia salad recipe is built around a variety of pantry-ready ingredients, with canned fruits at its core. Mandarin oranges, crushed pineapple, and maraschino cherries contribute the bulk of the flavor to the dish, but they are accompanied by dried coconut and fluffy mini marshmallows in a sea of rich, creamy sauce made with both whipped cream and sour cream to balance the sweetness with a touch of tang. Chopped pecans are sometimes added to impart a nutty crunch.

This is undoubtedly a dish from another era, but it also sounds like it belongs to another realm. The name ambrosia salad comes from the mythical food of the Greek gods, which was thought to confer immortality to those who ate it. While we're fairly certain that this old potluck dish won't do that, it could still be the case that ambrosia salad is due for a comeback.