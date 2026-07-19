The 14 Foods Most Likely To Cause Food Poisoning

When you're planning a delicious meal, the last thing you want to think about is any unfortunate repercussions from what you eat, but good food safety requires consideration at every stage of preparation. Most people are aware of the dangers of undercooked meat, but there are sadly plenty of other ways that food can make you sick.

There are in fact more than 250 specific types of foodborne illness, all with different risk factors and sources. Some of the most common or best known of these include salmonella, listeria, norovirus, E. coli, and botulism. These illnesses are most commonly due to bacteria, but food poisoning can also be due to viruses, naturally occurring toxins, parasites, or fungi that develops on spoiled food.

With all of these potential contaminants, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what foods might have made you sick. And thinking back over your most recent meals isn't always a clue. One of the myths surrounding food poisoning is that all illnesses stick to the same timeline, but in reality, symptoms can occur anywhere between 30 minutes to two weeks after consumption. With this in mind, the best course of action is to be aware of the risks and follow food safety tips for food preparation in the kitchen.