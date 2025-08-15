Sprouts Are Healthy, But They're Likely To Cause Food Poisoning. Here's Why

To sprout a seed is to invite life, but sometimes pathogenic bacteria show up to crash the party. Sprouts come back into style every couple decades, usually alongside a wellness revival. They had a heyday in the vegetarian movement of the '70s, a detox moment in the early 2000s, and now, they've been reborn (re-sprouted?) in your coworker's mason jar on their standing desk. Broccoli sprouts are the latest reincarnation, showing up in powders, supplements, and TikToks touting their sulforaphane content.

Broccoli sprouts are hot right now, which is ironic, because it's the very fact that they're not heated that makes them so risky. To sprout a seed, you give it warm, humid, nutrient-rich conditions. Unfortunately, those are the same conditions that bacteria like E. coli and salmonella love. That's why sprouts are one of the top foods linked to outbreaks of foodborne illness, despite their health halo. Sprouting isn't just a Pinterest project. It's a low-tech, high-ingenuity way to grow nutrient-dense food that dates back over 500 years; no soil, sunlight, or supermarket needed.

Sprouts show up in ancient Chinese medicine, Ayurvedic texts, and traditional Korean, Indian, and Southeast Asian cuisines. In many of those contexts, sprouts were cooked, fermented, or treated in ways that likely reduced microbial risk. The real issue isn't that we sprout, but how we sprout. More specifically, that we've become disconnected from the careful practices that traditionally kept these live foods safe, like tossing mung sprouts into a hot wok, blanching them before seasoning, or adding them to pho so the broth does the sterilizing for you.