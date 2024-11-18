The Organic Vegetable Causing E. Coli Outbreaks Across 18 States

When foodies embark on their weekly grocery run, packaging buzzwords like "organic" might be the factor that helps them decide which bundle of carrots to buy. Spotting the word "organic" might even be justification enough to shell out $1.50 more for the same-sized bag of carrots versus a non-organic version. "Organic" must mean healthier and overall better...right?

Advertisement

Now, organic carrots are at the center of a mass-recall: A multi-state outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19.On November 16, Grimmway Farms (one of the largest carrot suppliers in the world, based in Bakersfield, CA) voluntarily issued the recall. Grimmway Farms works with a multitude of distributors and retailers nationwide including Kroger, Publix, Target, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Wegmans, Whole Foods, and more. This recall includes nearly 20 popular grocery store brands of both whole and baby bagged organic carrots.

At least 39 reported illnesses, 15 hospitalizations, and one death have been linked to the contaminated carrots. Reported cases span 18 states, with the highest concentration of illnesses appearing in Washington, New York, and Minnesota. Most people recover from E. coli on their own in a few days without medical intervention, notes the CDC, so the actual number of sick individuals connected to this outbreak is likely far higher than the figures reported. Consumers who have purchased organic carrots included in the recall are being advised to throw them away and sanitize any surfaces they might have touched in the kitchen.

Advertisement