13 Of The Biggest Frozen Food Recalls Of All Time

While you may have thought frozen foods were safer, it turns out that some of the biggest recalls of all time have been frozen food recalls. There are all kinds of things that can go wrong with frozen food. Like with any other food, they can end up with undeclared allergens, or foreign objects can find their way into the foods at the factory. However, what you may not have realized is that many bacteria and viruses don't die at the temperatures they encounter in your freezer. So, if you're not cooking frozen foods or not cooking them long enough, you can still be at risk from pathogens that end up in frozen foods.

While there have been plenty more frozen food recalls than the ones listed, these were the biggest in terms of pounds of food recalled, number of people hospitalized, and even lives lost. Yet, many times, it seems that routine food inspections may have caught recallable issues before they became tragic events. Our list of the 13 biggest frozen food recalls of all time starts in 2025 with the most recent large frozen food recalls and goes all the way back to 2007.