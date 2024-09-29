Trader Joe's, Costco, And Aldi All Have One Huge Staple In Common

There's a unique phenomenon that sees shoppers pledge their allegiance to their favorite grocery store with the same passion they might have for their favorite sports team. Loyal fans of each grocery chain can likely argue why their store is the greatest out there, but, like most points of divisions out there, these chains have more in common than you might think. One notable example comes in the form of frozen fruit, where Trader Joe's, Costco, and Aldi all share the same supplier.

Formed in Gresham, Oregon in 1931, Scenic Fruit Company specializes in supplying fruits and vegetables for store-brand private labels around the country. The company grows a number of fruits in bulk, including pineapples, bananas, raspberries, and strawberries, to name a few. These fruits are frozen at the peak of their ripeness and shipped nationwide in various packages ranging from four ounces to five pounds. You've likely seen these packages at your favorite grocery store, branded with the store's logo. For example, it's the brand behind Costco's Kirkland Organic Blueberries, a popular, inexpensive staple at the wholesale club. In fact, Scenic Fruit Company grows tens of millions of pounds of blueberries per season!