The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Organic Blueberries

Decoding the brands behind beloved Costco items has quickly become one of our favorite pastimes. So far we've learned the companies that make the chain's alcohol, Kirkland bottled water, and Kirkland London dry gin – but there's also plenty to uncover once you make it out of the beverage section. Costco's Kirkland organic blueberries are known for being freshly frozen, USDA-certified organic, and a great deal, as a three-pound bag will only set you back about $9.

But to learn more about these fruits, we'll need to discover the brand that harvests them. According to Moneywise, Scenic Fruit Company is the supplier behind these Kirkland organic bags. This company sources its blueberries from the Pacific Northwest (specifically near Mt. Hood in Oregon) and churns out 10s of millions of pounds every season. It specializes in private label manufacturing for organic and non-organic products, which means it sells its items to other companies (like Costco), who rebrand them under names like Kirkland. In addition to blueberries, Scenic Fruit Company packages a plethora of frozen berries (like black raspberries, blackberries, Marion blackberries, and boysenberries), plus fruits like mango and pineapple.