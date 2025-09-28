Why Ground Beef Is Recalled So Often

If you've noticed that ground beef is commonly the subject of food recalls, that's no coincidence. E. coli is a common culprit in some of the biggest ground beef recalls in recent history, but other pathogenic contamination like Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can occur, too. Ultimately, the reason ground beef is recalled so often from grocery stores, fast food chains, and restaurants has to do with how it's processed, as well as the integrity of the meat's sourcing and handling.

Ground beef — while tasty when made into burgers or Bolognese — is a risky food from a safety standpoint. It's often ground before it's packaged and shipped to stores. The grinding process itself exposes the meat's surface area to equipment, air, and other potential sources of bacteria, which is one of the reasons ground beef doesn't last as long in the fridge as whole cuts. What's more, ground beef usually combines multiple cuts to achieve a certain fat-to-meat ratio in each package. Because of this, bacterial cross-contamination from one zone of the animal to another is more likely to occur than in whole, isolated cuts of beef.

Still, this doesn't mean that you need to swear off ground beef altogether. If you do choose to continue eating and cooking with this ingredient, just make sure to practice food safety.