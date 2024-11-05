The Type Of Beef That Expires The Fastest
Starring in everything from sizzling burgers, and tender pull-apart roasts, to super-hearty winter stews, beef is the one kitchen staple that seems infinitely versatile. But if you're the type to plan ahead and stock up on ingredients, there's one particular cut that requires your immediate attention: ground beef. Unlike other cuts that follow roughly similar storage rules, ground beef plays by its own timeline. Out of every kind of beef you can buy, ground beef expires the fastest.
You see, while whole-cuts like steaks can safely hang out in your fridge for up to five days, ground beef is much more delicate, staying fresh for two days at the most. This quick expiration ultimately comes down to science. When beef is ground up, any bacteria or mold that's naturally present on the surface gets distributed throughout the meat mixture, similar to how air gets folded into baking dough when you whisk it up. There, they'd thrive and cause your meat to spoil, further helped along by the breakage of the meat cut into thousands of tiny meat particles, each of which is fully exposed to the warm air of your kitchen.
So, the takeaway is this: If you have to use ground beef, it's best to buy it on the same day you're going to cook it, or the day before at the latest. It could be a bit annoying for meal-preppers, but a little bit of inconvenience isn't worth compromising your safety.
Storing and quality-checking your ground beef
When you bring home fresh ground beef, pop it straight into your refrigerator's bottom shelf. Thanks to basic physics (cold air sinks), this tends to be the coldest part in your fridge and will help preserve your ground beef comfortably below the 40 degrees Fahrenheit safe zone. For the same reason, avoid using the fridge's door shelves. Being warmer, they'll decrease your beef's freshness window.
If you have more ground beef than you can use in the next couple of days, the freezer is your best bet. Wrap it tightly in a freezer-safe zippable bag then, after you've sealed it, use a rolling pin to press out any trapped air to prevent freezer burn. Make sure to label the bag with the time and date for easier tracking before you throw it right in the freezer. The frozen ground beef stays good for up to four months, and when you're ready to use it, you can let it thaw overnight in the fridge.
Before cooking, always give your ground beef a quick quality check, even if it's within its use-by window. Fresh ground beef should be bright red on the outside with a slightly brown interior, and it should smell mildly beefy. If you notice it turning brown or grey, slimy texture, or off-putting odors, it's better to play it safe and toss it out. Trust your senses — they're usually right when it comes to spotting spoiled meat.