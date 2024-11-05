The Type Of Beef That Expires The Fastest

Starring in everything from sizzling burgers, and tender pull-apart roasts, to super-hearty winter stews, beef is the one kitchen staple that seems infinitely versatile. But if you're the type to plan ahead and stock up on ingredients, there's one particular cut that requires your immediate attention: ground beef. Unlike other cuts that follow roughly similar storage rules, ground beef plays by its own timeline. Out of every kind of beef you can buy, ground beef expires the fastest.

You see, while whole-cuts like steaks can safely hang out in your fridge for up to five days, ground beef is much more delicate, staying fresh for two days at the most. This quick expiration ultimately comes down to science. When beef is ground up, any bacteria or mold that's naturally present on the surface gets distributed throughout the meat mixture, similar to how air gets folded into baking dough when you whisk it up. There, they'd thrive and cause your meat to spoil, further helped along by the breakage of the meat cut into thousands of tiny meat particles, each of which is fully exposed to the warm air of your kitchen.

So, the takeaway is this: If you have to use ground beef, it's best to buy it on the same day you're going to cook it, or the day before at the latest. It could be a bit annoying for meal-preppers, but a little bit of inconvenience isn't worth compromising your safety.

