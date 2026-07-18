11 Canned Black Bean Brands, Ranked

Black beans are one of the most delicious, most versatile foods you can keep stocked in your pantry. They can be used to make everything from flavorful bean fajitas to black bean burgers – not to mention the many creative ways to use them in your daily cooking. If you ask me, black beans taste best when they're cooked from dry, but let's be honest — you may not always have the time (or the forethought) to make beans this way. That's why I always keep a few cans of beans, like black beans, on hand for use in my favorite bean-centric recipes.

But if the grocery stores you frequent are like mine, then you're probably also faced with seemingly endless black bean choices. Even though this is an arguably humble ingredient, you still want to make sure you're getting your money's worth, which is why you should take a closer look at this ranking of black bean brands. I've ranked these brands according to both flavor and texture.

Generally speaking, I ranked beans with saltier, more complex flavor profiles toward the top of the list, and I also prioritized beans that had textures that weren't too soft or too hard, but rather had a delicious al dente bite. No matter what recipe you're planning to make that puts black beans in the spotlight, this ranking should help you get closer to choosing the best brand.