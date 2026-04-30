11 Bush's Baked Bean Varieties, Ranked

You may think that meat is the be-all, end-all of a good barbecue, but that's not totally true. Of course, you want the meat dishes to shine, but it's not a real BBQ if you don't have the right side dishes. You need a good pasta salad, of course, and some sweet corn on the cob. But there's one side dish that's often overlooked: baked beans. Yes, you can totally make them yourself if you have some extra time on your hands. But if you're looking for a shortcut in the barbecue planning process, you might want to pick up some store-bought beans instead, and Bush's is perhaps the most well-known baked bean brand on the market.

Chances are, you've had original baked beans before if you've gone to many BBQs in the U.S. But did you know that Bush's sells a wide variety of different bean flavors? There's seriously something for every palate. I tasted my way through 11 of the brand's baked beans to determine which ones taste best and which you might want to skip over entirely. I judged these beans according to overall flavor, evaluating the additional ingredients in each recipe. After reading this review, you'll have a better idea of which flavor to try next.