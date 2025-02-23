13 Absolute Best Progresso Soups To Try
Soup made from scratch, simmering away on the stove as you walk into the house after a long day, is inarguably the best way to enjoy a bowl of warm comfort. But just because you don't have the time to spend chopping and boiling for an hour before dinner doesn't mean you can't enjoy a hot bowl of soup whenever you're craving one. That's where canned soup comes in. And although there are likely several different canned soup brands to choose from at your local grocery store, Progresso has to be one of the best. The brand offers an incredible selection of different soups, ranging from classic chicken noodle to veggie- and bean-packed offerings.
If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the soup aisle, though, you're not alone. It can be difficult to choose which soup to get when you're looking for a quick and easy meal. Luckily, we taste-tested several different Progresso flavors in order to provide you with a list of some of the brand's most delicious options. The next time you're looking for an easy lunch or a dinner you can have prepared in less than five minutes, give these Progresso soups a try.
Savory beef barley vegetable
When you're craving soup that feels super hearty and filling, turn to this savory beef barley vegetable soup. It's from the brand's Rich and Hearty line, and it's definitely both of those things. The best part of this soup is the fact that it doesn't skimp on the beef at all — you'll find generous chunks of it throughout the broth. That's bolstered by barley, which feels quite a bit more filling than a rice-based soup, for example. Veggies, including green beans and carrots, round out the soup nicely, offering an herbaceous quality and some freshness to the dish.
The broth is salty and rich in flavor, but it's not super thick — the result is a soup that still feels nice and light and won't weigh you down. Add some cheese on top for a richer twist, or sprinkle in some red chili flakes to give the soup a touch of heat. Of course, you can always enjoy it all on its own, since it's delicious enough to stand up to basically any canned soup on the market.
Chicken and herb dumplings
There's perhaps no dish more comforting than chicken and dumplings. Although we love a good chicken noodle, the fact that this chicken and herb dumplings soup contains dumplings instead of regular noodles makes it something special. Those dumplings are nice and soft, creating a lovely and approachable textural quality in this canned soup. They're not quite as substantial as the kinds of dumplings you may expect in a home-cooked dish, but for a canned soup, they're seriously delicious.
Of course, those herby dumplings aren't the only appealing part of this soup. You also have the big chunks of chicken, which creates a nice contrast with the dumplings and makes this soup quite a bit more filling. Carrots and celery round it out, offering some nutrients, color, and, of course, flavor to this canned soup. Is it exactly the same as your Southern grandma's homemade chicken and dumplings? Of course not. But when you're craving dumplings but don't want to put in any of the work, this soup may just be the next best thing.
Rigati pasta and meatball
You know when you open a can of soup and pour it into a pot, only to realize that it's mostly broth and there are barely any solid ingredients at all? We've been there, too, and it can be super disappointing when you're actually looking forward to a flavorful and filling meal. But that's definitely not going to happen when you choose Progresso's rigati pasta and meatball. This is a seriously thick and substantial soup for one that comes out of a can, and we couldn't be more happy about it.
The rigati pasta accounts for the bulk of this soup. Despite the fact that the pasta is slightly too soft for our liking, its small shape still provides a nice textural basis for the soup. What really shines, though, is the tiny meatballs in the mix. They're made with both pork and turkey, and they have a subtle richness to them that keeps things interesting. And because they're so small, there are a lot of them, meaning you can have a meatball in every single bite. The tomato-based broth and veggies make this soup even heartier with a salty, almost umami flavor profile that we just can't get enough of.
Green split pea
Okay, hear us out here. We know that split pea soup isn't for everyone. And let's face it: It doesn't look very good when it comes out of the can. In fact, this Progresso green split pea soup is definitely the least appealing-looking soup on this list. But just because it doesn't look particularly attractive doesn't mean it tastes bad. In fact, this veggie-heavy soup is perfect for those days when you want a soup that feels kind of substantial but isn't too heavy.
Of course, this soup tastes mostly like green split peas. There's an earthiness and an herbaceous quality there, along with a savory quality that keeps this simple soup from being too boring. Perhaps the most important part of the equation, though, is the bacon flavoring. Although you're not going to get big chunks of bacon in every bite with this soup, there's just enough of it that it provides the recipe with enough richness and flavor that you'll truly enjoy every bite. So, sure, close your eyes when you're preparing this soup if you don't like the look of it, but don't write it off just because it could look more delicious than it does.
Slow-cooked vegetable beef
Sometimes, you just need a soup that's simple, basic, and that hits the spot every time. That's just what you'll get with Progresso's slow-cooked vegetable beef soup. From the picture on the front of the can, this soup doesn't necessarily look like anything special, especially compared to the more creative or less common soups on this list. But that simplicity is part of what makes the product so appealing.
Like with the savory beef barley vegetable soup, you're going to find big chunks of beef in this soup. However, there are quite a few more vegetables in the mix, including potatoes, corn, green beans, and carrots. Because there's so much going on here, you're not going to get bored after a few bites. It's all in a rich, beefy broth that's not too thick — this is a soup, not a stew, after all. And since this is such a basic recipe, feel free to add other seasonings and spices to make for a low-effort dinner that's sure to hit the spot when you just want a bowl of something warm and comforting.
Italian-style wedding
There's something so deeply appealing about Italian-style wedding soup, whether you enjoy a homemade rendition or the canned version. The broth in this particular version of the dish is super light and veggie-forward, so it's a nice option if you're not craving anything that'll be too heavy. But just because you have that light broth going on doesn't mean there isn't some heft and heartiness to this soup. That comes in the form of meatballs — and believe us when we say that there are plenty of meatballs here. And because they're so small, you'll get one (or more) in every spoonful of soup that you eat.
The addition of rigati pasta makes this soup feel a lot more filling, and veggies and carrots lend a healthy and refreshing quality to the soup. This stuff would taste equally as delicious in the winter and summer months, but one thing is for sure: It's at its most delicious with some Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.
Savory chicken and wild rice
You've probably had chicken noodle soup countless times in your life. But what about the times when you're craving a light chicken soup but aren't necessarily craving noodles? That's when you should opt for this savory chicken and wild rice soup from Progresso. This is a nice departure from your standard chicken noodle without being too out there. You'll get those nice, generous chunks of chicken, of course, that take on a lovely, soft, easily chewable quality after hanging out in the broth for long enough.
Then, the wild rice comes in. Not only is the rice filling by making up the bulk of the soup, but because you're working with wild rice, it also offers a more interesting texture than you'd get from standard rice alone. Carrots, tomatoes, and celery all give the soup a healthy boost that makes things more colorful in your bowl. Enjoy this canned soup with a side of particularly crusty bread. After soaking that bread in the savory chicken broth for a while, it'll become soft and easily chewable. Are you drooling yet?
Tuscan-style white bean
Check out the canned soup aisle at your local grocery store, and chances are that you'll mostly come across canned soups that contain meat. Those that don't are often thin and unimpressive, like plain tomato soup. Now, we're not knocking tomato soup, but it's not usually what we're craving when we want a filling meal. That's why the Vegetable Classics line from Progresso is so appealing. These veggie-forward options nix the meat but don't skimp on heartiness, so whether you don't eat meat at all or are just trying to cut down on your meat consumption, they're great options.
And perhaps the most delicious soup from the Vegetable Classics line is the Tuscan-style white bean soup. This soup is thick and rich from a significant amount of great Northern beans in the mix. Some of the beans are intact, while others are more broken down, creating a creamy consistency that you may not expect from a bean-based dish. Vegetables play an important role as well — carrots and tomatoes help break up all of those legumes. It's just as filling as the more meat-forward options on this list (and also just as delicious).
Chicken and homestyle noodles
Of course, we couldn't include a list of the best Progresso soups on the market without covering an undeniable classic. It's the chicken and homestyle noodles soup, and it may just be the most iconic soup on this list. There's nothing too crazy or out of the ordinary here — it's just your same old plain chicken noodle soup that you might've grown up with, and that's exactly why we love it so much. It all starts with a base of savory chicken broth, which is studded with big chunks of chicken.
The noodles are of the utmost importance in this recipe, though. Unlike some noodles that appear in canned soup, these noodles aren't too soft — they have a surprisingly firm texture that gives them just enough bite to keep things interesting. Celery and carrots are classic veggie additions to this dish that really round out the flavor and keep things feeling nice and light. Whether you're feeling sick or you're just craving a warm bowl of comfort, it's always a good idea to keep some canned chicken noodle soup on hand, and Progresso just happens to boast some of the most delicious canned chicken noodle soup on the market.
New England clam chowder
Think you have to go all the way to Boston just to get a good cup of clam chowder? Well, think again, because you can actually get a delicious batch of the stuff straight out of the can. It's Progresso's New England clam chowder, and it's definitely worth trying if you love rich and creamy soups. Now, some might be hesitant to try a clam-based soup in canned form, but let us be the first to tell you that it really works. You're not going to be biting into huge chunks of clam — rather, they're in small, approachable pieces that are easy to eat for even the most seafood-averse.
Surprisingly, though, the potatoes might be the most delicious part of this recipe. They're somehow both soft and firm at the same time, offering a tender bite in a soup that's otherwise pretty creamy. There aren't any additional vegetables in this canned soup, which would likely detract from the creamy consistency of the broth. Our advice? Eat it with some oyster crackers, really allowing them to soak into the broth before you eat them. Give it a try, and thank us later.
Tomato rotini
Here's another meatless option that we just can't get enough of. It's Progresso's tomato rotini soup, and it gives classic tomato soup a much-needed twist that makes things a lot more filling. The tomato-based broth is nice and thick, with a salty quality to it that works well with the addition of plenty of herbs and spices to keep things from being too bland. What sets this soup apart from other tomato soups, though, is the addition of rotini.
Adding pasta to tomato soup may just be the best idea Progresso ever had. You get that same tomato-y flavor you love, but there's some added bulk to this soup because of the pasta. It's still a simple combo — simple enough to serve to a particularly picky child — but the rotini's interesting shape makes for a soup-eating experience that's not quite as sad as those thin tomato soups you may have tried out of a can before. This is another soup that would taste even better with some Parmesan cheese on top.
Lasagna-style soup with Italian sausage
Progresso's lasagna-style soup with Italian sausage is probably the most interesting and least-expected soup on this list. We just haven't seen this kind of canned soup from other brands, which makes it a novelty we just had to try out. And the results? Delicious. It doesn't exactly taste like lasagna, but it has a lasagna-like texture with its inclusion of mafalda pasta with rippled edges. The tomato-based soup is richer and creamier than most of the other soups we tried on this list, and the little chunks of tomato in the mix make for a fresh touch to an otherwise indulgent-tasting soup.
There are also little pieces of Italian sausage throughout, almost meatball-shaped, that enhance this soup's lasagna-ness even more. When it all comes together, it tastes like a lighter, brothier, and deconstructed version of homemade lasagna. Like several other Progresso soups on this list, the Lasagna-style soup with Italian sausage could definitely benefit from a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Because the broth is so thick, it's also quite dippable, so you might want to snag a baguette to pair with it.
Homestyle chicken with vegetables and pastina pasta
Pasta in all its forms is incredible, but there's something about pastina that's hard not to adore. The tiny, star-shaped pasta is almost more rice-like than pasta-like in texture, but it still has that essential gummy pasta-ness that offers an al dente bite. And that's exactly what sets Progresso's homestyle chicken with vegetables and pastina pasta soup apart from the others on this list. At its core, this is like a basic chicken noodle soup, but the pastina gives it a very different textural quality than the other chicken noodle soups that Progresso sells.
Of course, you'll find all the other basics that make a good chicken noodle soup. There are the chunks of chicken, the colorful carrots, and the soft, easy-to-eat pieces of celery, all of which play complementary roles to the pastina. Although this soup is light, it's quite filling, and it's an ideal pick-me-up on those days when you're craving a hot bowl of soup but don't have the time or energy to make it from scratch.
Methodology
These canned soups from Progresso were selected based on their flavor and heartiness. We selected soups that weren't too brothy, so you know you're getting the most bang for your buck with plenty of ingredients. We also tried to select a wide range of different flavors to suit a variety of different tastes. Although these aren't the only good options from the brand, this spread represents a significant portion of what we deem to be the best canned Progresso soups in several of the brand's different collections.