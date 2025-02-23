13 Absolute Best Progresso Soups To Try

Soup made from scratch, simmering away on the stove as you walk into the house after a long day, is inarguably the best way to enjoy a bowl of warm comfort. But just because you don't have the time to spend chopping and boiling for an hour before dinner doesn't mean you can't enjoy a hot bowl of soup whenever you're craving one. That's where canned soup comes in. And although there are likely several different canned soup brands to choose from at your local grocery store, Progresso has to be one of the best. The brand offers an incredible selection of different soups, ranging from classic chicken noodle to veggie- and bean-packed offerings.

If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the soup aisle, though, you're not alone. It can be difficult to choose which soup to get when you're looking for a quick and easy meal. Luckily, we taste-tested several different Progresso flavors in order to provide you with a list of some of the brand's most delicious options. The next time you're looking for an easy lunch or a dinner you can have prepared in less than five minutes, give these Progresso soups a try.