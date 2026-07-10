3-Ingredient Black Bean Veggie Burgers Recipe
It's hard to believe that with only 3 ingredients you can pull together a burger that is this hearty and full of flavor — but it's true. Whether you're a meat eater or a vegan, a good veggie burger recipe is essential to have in your recipe collection for those times when you want to make something nutritious and easy. We've used a can of spicy black beans with the seasonings built in, so there's no need to measure out spices or realize you need to run to the store. The beans do double duty because we use some of the bean liquid from the can to add additional flavor and work alongside the ground flaxseed to bind the ingredients together. Rolled oats add bulk and fiber to round out the texture and keep the burgers from falling apart in the skillet.
My favorite thing about these burgers is that I know what's in them. Frozen veggie burgers have their place, but they typically have additives that are unfamiliar. In our recipe, the wholesome ingredients each supply their own set of health benefits, and together make a perfectly balanced burger with protein, fat, and fiber. And, of course, we're not sacrificing flavor here, because the burgers have a wonderfully earthy, umami-rich, and slightly spicy flavor, and a perfectly satisfying texture.
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient black bean burgers
To make this recipe, you may have what you need right in your pantry. The first ingredient is flax seeds. If you're not familiar with flax seeds, they are a powerhouse of nutrition and contain fiber, protein, omega 3 fatty acids, and a whole slew of vitamins and minerals. You can buy them in whole seed form or buy them ground. Ground flax seeds are often used in vegan cooking as an egg replacement to bind ingredients together. You'll find them in vegan chocolate chip cookies, vegan muffins, vegan waffles, and vegan breads. Then pick up a can of black beans that have been seasoned with spices, and finally some rolled oats. You want to avoid using quick oats in this recipe.
Step 1: Make the flax egg
Stir together the ground flax seeds and 2 ½ tablespoons of water in a small bowl and set it aside to thicken.
Step 2: Drain the beans
Drain the black beans over a bowl to reserve the liquid.
Step 3: Pulse the black beans
Add the drained black beans to a food processor and pulse a few times to break them down.
Step 4: Add the oats
Add the oats and pulse a few times to incorporate them.
Step 5: Add the flax egg and seasoning
Add the thickened flax egg, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of the reserved bean liquid to the food processor, and pulse a few times to get a chunky mixture.
Step 6: Let the mixture sit
Transfer to a bowl and let the mixture sit for 5 minutes so the oats can absorb the liquid.
Step 7: Add oil to a pan
Heat the olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 7: Shape the patties
Shape the mixture into 2 patties about ¾ inch thick, then refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 8: Cook on the first side
Add the patties to the skillet and cook for 4 to 5 minutes on the first side.
Step 9: Flip and cook again
Flip with a spatula and cook for 4 to 5 minutes on the second side, until firm and charred.
Step 10: Serve the black bean burgers
Serve in a bun with your condiments of choice or serve over greens.
What pairs well with veggie burgers?
3-Ingredient Black Bean Veggie Burgers Recipe
You won't sacrifice flavor with our easy black bean veggie burgers, which come together with only 3 wholesome ingredients and are both nutritious and delicious.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon ground flax seeds
- 1 (15-ounce) can spicy black beans
- ½ cup rolled oats
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Optional Ingredients
- Optional for serving: buns, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and condiments
Directions
- Stir together the ground flax seeds and 2 ½ tablespoons of water in a small bowl and set it aside to thicken.
- Drain the black beans over a bowl to reserve the liquid.
- Add the drained black beans to a food processor and pulse a few times to break them down.
- Add the oats and pulse a few times to incorporate them.
- Add the thickened flax egg, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of the reserved bean liquid to the food processor, and pulse a few times to get a chunky mixture.
- Transfer to a bowl and let the mixture sit for 5 minutes so the oats can absorb the liquid.
- Shape the mixture into 2 patties about ¾ inch thick, then refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Heat the olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the patties to the skillet and cook for 4 to 5 minutes on the first side.
- Flip with a spatula and cook for 4 to 5 minutes on the second side, until firm and charred.
- Serve in a bun with your condiments of choice or serve over greens.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|343
|Total Fat
|9.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|17.7 g
|Total Sugars
|0.8 g
|Sodium
|565.1 mg
|Protein
|16.3 g
What are alternative methods for preparing veggie burgers?
There are a few ways to make these veggie burgers if you are looking for alternative methods. If you don't have a food processor, or don't feel like getting it out (and cleaning it after), you can still make delicious black bean burgers. Start by mashing the black beans with a fork or a potato masher until they are broken down, though still chunky. For the oats, you can leave them whole, or lightly blend them in a blender or coffee grinder. You don't want to go so far as to make oat flour, so just a few pulses is all you need. Then you can add the ingredients to a bowl and mix them by hand till well-combined.
To make the veggie burgers in the oven rather than pan-fry them, preheat the oven to 375 F, place the burgers on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and cook them for 20-25 minutes, flipping them halfway. They won't have the same charred edges but will still be delicious. To cook veggie burgers in the air fryer, place them on a parchment air-fryer liner and cook them for about 15 minutes, flipping them halfway. You can also cook the black bean burgers on the grill. Cook them on medium heat for 4-5 minutes per side and handle them as little as possible to avoid breaking them.
What are some ingredients that can be added to the veggie burgers?
Though this recipe calls for only three ingredients, it works well as a base to which you can add other flavors and textures, and there are also some easy substitutions you can make. Adding aromatics is a simple way to add flavor. You could add 1 tablespoon of finely diced shallots or onion to the mixture along with one minced or crushed garlic clove. You could also experiment with spices in the mix. Try a teaspoon of cumin, smoked paprika, or chili powder for earthy smokiness or a touch more heat. For some umami flavor, add 1 tablespoon of white miso paste, soy sauce, or Worcestershire sauce. Buy or make vegan Worcestershire sauce if you want to keep the burger vegan.
For a touch of freshness, add 1 tablespoon of minced green pepper or jalapeño. Roasted red pepper would add moisture and a hint of smoky flavor, and a tablespoon of minced cilantro is also nice. One tablespoon of tomato paste can be added for depth, or 1 tablespoon of nutritional yeast for a cheesy taste. For binding the burgers, you can replace the ground flax seeds with chia seeds, and use the same ratio of seeds and water as flax seeds. Instead of oats, you can sub in panko or breadcrumbs.