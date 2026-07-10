3-Ingredient Black Bean Veggie Burgers Recipe

It's hard to believe that with only 3 ingredients you can pull together a burger that is this hearty and full of flavor — but it's true. Whether you're a meat eater or a vegan, a good veggie burger recipe is essential to have in your recipe collection for those times when you want to make something nutritious and easy. We've used a can of spicy black beans with the seasonings built in, so there's no need to measure out spices or realize you need to run to the store. The beans do double duty because we use some of the bean liquid from the can to add additional flavor and work alongside the ground flaxseed to bind the ingredients together. Rolled oats add bulk and fiber to round out the texture and keep the burgers from falling apart in the skillet.

My favorite thing about these burgers is that I know what's in them. Frozen veggie burgers have their place, but they typically have additives that are unfamiliar. In our recipe, the wholesome ingredients each supply their own set of health benefits, and together make a perfectly balanced burger with protein, fat, and fiber. And, of course, we're not sacrificing flavor here, because the burgers have a wonderfully earthy, umami-rich, and slightly spicy flavor, and a perfectly satisfying texture.