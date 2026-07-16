6 Italian Restaurant Chains Diners Say Aren't Worth It

Feasting on authentic Italian or Italian-American food should be an experience. Hearty portions that are full of flavor; rich, red sauce dribbling down your chin; a lap of crumbs from the warm, crusty bread; need we go on? If you've ever eaten out at a decent Italian restaurant, you know what it's like. The carb-induced food coma is always worth it.

Unfortunately, this is probably not the place to find the restaurants that are going to deliver that experience. But it will help you narrow down your search for Italian deliciousness, by helping you decide where not to go and potentially saving you from a lacklustre meal of overcooked pasta, flavorless sauce, and distinctly unsatisfying pizza. Phew.

We combed through social media to figure out the Italian restaurant chains that diners say are simply not worth your time, money, or attention — even if it does offer unlimited breadsticks, soup, and pasta. Yes, really. That one is on the list. In fact, it's first up.