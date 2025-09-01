The Company Behind Cheerios Also Launched One Of America's Biggest Italian Chains
Wheaties, Lucky Charms, and Cheerios may come to mind when you hear General Mills, but as its eponym suggests, General Mills began as a flour mill before growing into the food production juggernaut it is today. Boasting over 100 beloved brands like Bisquick, Betty Crocker, Blue Buffalo, and Nature's Valley, General Mills envelops more than just the cereal world. It has put in time in the restaurant business as well, obtaining ownership of Red Lobster in 1970. Longing to create an original, chain-restaurant concept, General Mills developed the first of many Italian cuisine eateries and "The Olive Garden" (as the chain was known until 1998) was launched.
Olive Garden's longstanding run began circa 1982 in Orlando, Florida. Wondering what it was like eating at the first Olive Garden? The Tuscan-inspired decor was present, but many of the best dishes to order at Olive Garden were yet to grace the menu. Locations sprung up throughout the United States, and by 1989, there were over 145 breadstick-serving iterations. The Italian kitchen remains popular to this day and hosts over 900 locations nationwide.
Who owns Olive Garden now?
William B. Darden founded Red Lobster in 1968 before General Mills acquired the chain in 1970. He became an executive at General Mills and the namesake of Darden Restaurant Inc. which currently owns Olive Garden. General Mills spun off into Darden in 1995 when it steered focus from restaurants to packaged foods. Darden then became an independent, publicly traded, stockholder-owned company. It umbrellas well known organizations such as LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, as well as other casual-dining establishments. Under Darden, Olive Garden is thriving; they touted $5.2 billion in sales for fiscal 2025, a 2.8% increase from 2024 (per Fox Business).
Explore Tasting Table's 13 facts you should know about Olive Garden for additional past and present tidbits. "When you're here, your family," resonates the restaurant's former slogan. Just like Olive Garden's ties to General Mills indicate, the food industry, as a whole, has cousins and connections in many forgotten places. If a literal trip to Italy is out of reach, stop into an Olive Garden for a Tour of Italy and impress your waitstaff with your new knowledge about the company's roots.