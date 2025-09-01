The Company Behind Cheerios Also Launched One Of America's Biggest Italian Chains

Wheaties, Lucky Charms, and Cheerios may come to mind when you hear General Mills, but as its eponym suggests, General Mills began as a flour mill before growing into the food production juggernaut it is today. Boasting over 100 beloved brands like Bisquick, Betty Crocker, Blue Buffalo, and Nature's Valley, General Mills envelops more than just the cereal world. It has put in time in the restaurant business as well, obtaining ownership of Red Lobster in 1970. Longing to create an original, chain-restaurant concept, General Mills developed the first of many Italian cuisine eateries and "The Olive Garden" (as the chain was known until 1998) was launched.

Olive Garden's longstanding run began circa 1982 in Orlando, Florida. Wondering what it was like eating at the first Olive Garden? The Tuscan-inspired decor was present, but many of the best dishes to order at Olive Garden were yet to grace the menu. Locations sprung up throughout the United States, and by 1989, there were over 145 breadstick-serving iterations. The Italian kitchen remains popular to this day and hosts over 900 locations nationwide.