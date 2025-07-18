What Was It Like Eating At The First Olive Garden?

There are over 900 Olive Garden locations across America. It all began in Orlando, Florida where the first Olive Garden opened in 1982. Things were run a little differently back then and some of the Olive Garden staples customers expect were not in place yet. There was no all-you-can-eat soup and salad, but the pasta was made in-house, as were many of the desserts. By 1986, the restaurant even offered an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.

The Orlando location had two floors, which meant servers had to carry trays loaded with pasta up and down stairs. Original servers described the staircase as steep, making the job even more precarious. The average bill for an Olive Garden customer through the end of 1980s was just $9 per person; these days, a number of entrees will cost you over $20.

The original look of the Olive Garden was a Tuscan-inspired Italian garden. Murals of the Italian countryside, table umbrellas, and hanging plants helped the restaurant's garden-like theme hit home. The menu was meant to offer a mix of Northern and Southern Italian dishes.

Current appetizers at Olive Garden include dishes such as fried mozzarella, calamari, toasted ravioli, and meatballs. Past menus included more uncommon fare like mussels di Napoli, escargot, and smoked mozzarella fonduta. The restaurant also featured a line of pizzas in the '90s.