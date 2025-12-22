The Hands-Down Best Italian Restaurant In Every State

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to blurring the line between food and art, few cuisines achieve that quite like Italian. A seemingly endless variety of pastas and sauces combine to create plates that are like a hug passed through the generations, and there's no denying that the worst day can be made a little bit better with a hearty Italian meal.

While you might have some pasta dishes that are a standby for a quick and easy weeknight meal, others are anything but simple. Some Italian dishes are incredibly difficult and complicated to make at home, and that's something to keep in mind when you head out to your favorite Italian restaurant. If you're wondering where the all-time best restaurants are, we've got you covered.

We wanted to know which Italian restaurants were the best in each state, and we'll add a disclaimer that there were a lot of choices that had to be made here. In order to compile our list, we started by heading to social media and looking for the places that locals in each state counted among their favorites and recommended to visitors. To narrow things down, we looked for places that were proud of their scratch-made pastas, sauces, and breads, as well as those lauded for authenticity and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere that makes customers feel like family. National attention and awards were a bonus, but we really wanted to find those places that captured the heart and soul of Italy's cuisines. Here's who made the cut.