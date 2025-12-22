The Hands-Down Best Italian Restaurant In Every State
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to blurring the line between food and art, few cuisines achieve that quite like Italian. A seemingly endless variety of pastas and sauces combine to create plates that are like a hug passed through the generations, and there's no denying that the worst day can be made a little bit better with a hearty Italian meal.
While you might have some pasta dishes that are a standby for a quick and easy weeknight meal, others are anything but simple. Some Italian dishes are incredibly difficult and complicated to make at home, and that's something to keep in mind when you head out to your favorite Italian restaurant. If you're wondering where the all-time best restaurants are, we've got you covered.
We wanted to know which Italian restaurants were the best in each state, and we'll add a disclaimer that there were a lot of choices that had to be made here. In order to compile our list, we started by heading to social media and looking for the places that locals in each state counted among their favorites and recommended to visitors. To narrow things down, we looked for places that were proud of their scratch-made pastas, sauces, and breads, as well as those lauded for authenticity and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere that makes customers feel like family. National attention and awards were a bonus, but we really wanted to find those places that captured the heart and soul of Italy's cuisines. Here's who made the cut.
Alabama — Bottega
Led by Alabama native chef Frank Stitt, Bottega is a love letter to the kinds of dishes you might expect to be served in the Italian countryside. It's the kind of ultra-classy place that feels as though it was plucked out of another time and place, and the food has been recognized by the Michelin Guide. Beef carpaccio, calamari, and fresh swordfish steal the show, and you can pick up a copy of Stitt's "Bottega Favorita" cookbook to try your hand at some of his classics.
(205) 939-1000
2240 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska — In Bocca al Lupo
There's something different on the menu at In Bocca al Lupo, and this Alaska restaurant — which has been named one of the best in the country — is serving up Italian dishes with Filipino and Native Alaskan influences, while sourcing incredible local ingredients. That's all gotten multiple nods from the James Beard Foundation, and as far as what to order? Share multiple pasta dishes across the table, because you're not going to want to miss things like the smoked king salmon pasta and crab gnocchi.
(907) 586-1409
120 Second St, Ste B, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona — Pizzeria Bianco
We named Pizzeria Bianco as the hands-down best place to get pizza in Arizona, and now, we're also calling it the best Italian restaurant in the state. Chris Bianco's impact on the U.S. pizza scene is impossible to overstate, from his focus on local ingredients to the development of the artisanal pizza. Eclectic inspiration is behind famous pizzas like the Rosa, and it lives up to every expectation.
Multiple locations
Arkansas — Bruno's Little Italy
Fans of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" might recognize Bruno's for the lasagna, but this place has been well-known in Arkansas for decades prior. Opened in 1949, it's earned a place in the Pizza Hall of Fame and continues traditions started by founder and Naples native Giovanni Bruno. Homemade Italian sausage, marinara, and Alfredo sauces make this a must-visit.
(501) 372-7866
310 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201
California — Acquerello
Acquerello has been making magic happen in San Francisco since 1989, and today, it maintains its two Michelin Star rating. Recognized for a flawless ability to pair any Italian wine with any of the scratch-made pasta dishes, the tasting menu is the way to go for delicious surprises at every stage. Sure, it's pricey, but those who go say it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
(415) 567-5432
1722 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Colorado — Tavernetta
You'll find dishes from across Italy at this Michelin Guide-recognized spot in Denver, and whether you head to Tavernetta for happy hour or a special occasion kind of meal, there's no way to be disappointed. Wagyu beef pasta, lamb ragu, an incredible focaccia, and friendly, welcoming, down-to-earth service make it a win from start to finish.
(720) 605-1889
1889 16th St, Denver, CO 80202
Connecticut — Materia Ristorante
Materia Ristorante has been raking in the awards, but what do customers have to say? Expect gracious, welcoming service and spot-on recommendations, which is a skill in itself when dishes include things like an octopus reminiscent of dishes enjoyed off the Mediterranean, braised short rib ravioli, and desserts that you're definitely going to want to save room for. And it makes sense: Chef David DiStasi studied in Tuscany and at Le Bernardin.
(860) 567-3326
637 Bantam Rd, Bantam, CT 06750
Delaware — Bardea Food & Drink
Bardea Food & Drink is another restaurant that's gotten plenty of awards and attention, from Wine Spectator to the James Beard Foundation and others, and was built on the idea of using locally sourced ingredients to add a fresh new spin on Italian classics. Small plates and a tapas-style service mean diners get to sample an array of dishes that are all incredible, with a wine selection curated to make the most of each and every bite.
(302) 426-2069
620 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida — Boia De
If you've ever wanted to visit a Michelin-starred restaurant but worry that it's going to be way too formal, check out Boia De. This super-fun spot is the door under the glowing, neon-pink exclamation point, and yes, it's in a shopping center. Sit and watch the chefs work magic, don't skip the baked clams, the oxtail ravioli, or the lamb ribs, and don't worry if you get something on your shirt — they've got Tide pens.
(786) 209-6310
5205 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
Georgia — Bocca Lupo
Bocca Lupo is upfront about the fact that it's Italian-American, but the result of this particular fusion has earned it recognition from the Michelin Guide. Think southern-fried chicken parm, slow-cooked brisket bruschetta, and black spaghetti with hot Calabrese sausage. Creativity is the name of the game, with so many outstanding dishes that you might want to go for the tasting menu.
(404) 577-2332
753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Hawaii — Giovedi
Giovedi is located in Honolulu's Chinatown, so it's not surprising that it describes itself as "Italian-ish" and "Asian-esque." Others describe it as absolutely divine, and when it opened in 2025, it immediately got some serious attention as a major contender in the restaurant scene. There's scallop crudo and prosciutto San Daniele, with Vietnamese sesame donuts that are massive fan favorites, and you should definitely try the carrot cake and limoncello for dessert.
(808) 723-9049
10 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho — Luciano's Italian Restaurant
Luciano's opened in 2012, and in 2025, it took home a Best in Boise award for the 10th year in a row. To say this is a massive favorite is an understatement, celebrated for an old-school vibe and generous portions of incredible food. It's the kind of food that has visitors returning multiple times, and seafood fettuccine in Boise? Absolutely.
(208) 577-6415
11 N Orchard St, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois — Lardon
When we here at Tasting Table spoke with eighth-generation Italian butcher Dario Cecchini about the rise of artisan butchers, it was respect for the animal that was at the heart of the movement. That's also at the heart of Chicago's Lardon, renowned for offerings like scratch-made charcuterie and honored by the Michelin Guide. Start with the charcuterie, continue with the streak frites, and add the crab pasta for a truly delicious experience.
(773) 697-4444
2200 N California Ave, Logan Sq, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana — Iozzo's Garden of Italy
Iozzo's Garden of Italy in its current incarnation opened in 2009, but the restaurant and the family recipes used there have roots that can be traced back to Calabria, Italy, in the late 19th century, where the restaurateur Santora Iozzo was born. Often named as one of the best restaurants in the city, it serves sauce so good you're going to want some focaccia to get every last bit. Some are willing to wait hours for a table, saying that it's worth it for perfectly cooked calamari, veal Parmesan and Marsala, and of course, the house bread.
(317) 974-1100
946 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa — Tumea & Sons Restaurant
From pasta to pastries to a bocce ball court that welcomes leagues of players, there's everything to love at Tumea & Sons Restaurant. With food worthy of celebrating special occasions served in a comfortable, welcoming setting that makes it feel like you're part of the family, those who dine there — or have it cater a wedding — say there's a reason this place has been a beloved staple for so long.
(515) 282-7976
1501 SE 1st St, Des Moines, IA 50315
Kansas — Napoli Italian Eatery
As the name suggests, it's the traditional cuisine of Naples that takes center stage at Wichita's Napoli Italian Eatery. Here, locally sourced ingredients are used to create scratch-made pastas and fan-favorite sauces, reminiscent of anything cooked in an old-school Italian family kitchen. Bolognese or carbonara, lasagna or chicken marsala, you'll walk away happy — especially if you opt for sweet treats like the cannoli and limoncello.
(316) 260-5859
7718 E 37th St N, Ste 500, Wichita, KS 67226
Kentucky — Porcini
A Louisville favorite since 1992, no conversation about Porcini is complete without mentioning the outstanding service, romantic ambience, perfectly cooked and portioned food, and the fact that it's perfect for any special occasion. It's credited with kicking off a resurgence in the area's restaurant scene, and the only thing that can compete with the pasta is the filet. If you're looking for somewhere to kick back and relax after a full day of sightseeing, this is the place for it.
(502) 894-8686
2730 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana — Osteria Lupo
While there are plenty of places in the U.S. serving stellar, wood-fired pizzas, Osteria Lupo goes beyond pizza with meats and vegetables prepared in its wood-fired oven. Add in a focus on the cuisine of Northern Italy, a brilliant selection of wines, brandy, grappa, and amari, and a tasting menu that is incredible from start to finish, and it's unforgettable. Don't have time for dinner? Stop by for happy hour, try the black truffle arancini, and thank us later.
(504) 273-1268
4609 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine — Solo Italiano
Back in 1992, Paolo Laboa won Best Young Chef in Italy. Now, he's moved to Maine and opened Solo Italiano to major acclaim, with both the restaurant and bakery netting Gambero Rosso awards in 2025. Talking about the menu is tough because it changes daily, which is reflected in the freshness of everything that makes it to the table. That can include dishes like a handkerchief pasta, scallop crudo, burrata focaccia, and even halibut fresh-caught the same day.
(207) 780-0227
100 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland — Sotto Sopra
We love learning fun tidbits about the restaurants we feature, and in 2024, friends of Sotto Sopra owner and chef Riccardo Bosio left a Sotto Sopra flag on the top of Mount Everest. Bosio opened his restaurant in 1996, and continues to focus on reimagining classic dishes, creativity, and paying tribute to dishes that he has had and loved from across Europe. It's the kind of place where you're welcomed last-minute, can get an outstanding short rib ravioli, and finish it off with a dessert that will leave you speechless.
(410) 625-0534
405 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Massachusetts — Bar Volpe
Bar Volpe has earned a Bib Gourmand nod from the Michelin Guide, along with praise for everything from the atmosphere and cocktails to dishes like squid ink casarecce. Customers shout it out for its perfectly-proportioned dishes that warm you from the inside with each and every bite, all served by a wonderful staff that makes you feel from the first moment that you're in for an incredible experience.
(617) 865-7100
170 W Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
Michigan — SheWolf Pastificio & Bar
The name suggests ancient Rome, and that's partially correct: Diners here are treated to modern interpretations of dishes with old-school influences. Expect a sommelier to provide perfect pairings to standout dishes like cacio e pepe and diavolo, but you might want to opt for the tasting menu. Service is relaxed, intimate, and not rushed, and everything on its menu could be called a favorite.
(313) 315-3992
438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota — Zelo
Although it took three years for this Minneapolis hotspot to reopen its doors following the COVID-19 pandemic, when it did, it hasn't missed a beat. After reopening in 2023, it's gotten high praise from customers who love the attentive, thoughtful service, scratch-made pastas, delicious breads, and incredible desserts. Many believe it serves the best Italian in the state. Just don't skip the crab cakes.
(612) 333-7000
831 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mississippi — Pulito Osteria
The Michelin Guide's recommendation for this Jackson favorite showcases its creativity and scratch-made pastas. There's something for everyone, whether you're the type to order a Margherita pizza, linguine, or one of its outstanding seafood dishes with ingredients sourced from the nearby Gulf.
(601) 914-9696
800 Manship St, Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri — Charlie Gitto's
Charlie Gitto's is anchoring one of the best Little Italy neighborhoods in the U.S., located in St. Louis's The Hill. It also has a location in Maryland Heights.
Reservations are a must; expect a loud and lively atmosphere, the kind of lobster bisque that gets mentioned in rave reviews, top-tier veal Parmigiana, and delicious toasted ravioli. The service is perfect, and the feel is old-school traditional for a true VIP experience.
Multiple locations
Montana — Abruzzo Italian Kitchen
You might hear Abruzzo Italian Kitchen tapped as having the best scratch-made pastas in the state, and that's a big claim. Tons of happy customers agree, and have much to say about its other offerings. Expect a bounty of delights provided by the Montana landscape, with dishes such as wild boar ragù, elk tartare, and heirloom tomato salads.
(406) 730-8767
115 Central Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937
Nebraska — Spezia
Spezia has earned some serious kudos from Omaha diners in the form of best-of awards. There's a lot going on at the restaurant — including a happy hour that's shoulder-to-shoulder. Make sure you try the tiramisu, even if it means wrapping up some of its outstanding seafood risotto or chicken broccoli Alfredo to go.
(402) 391-2950
3125 S 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68124
Nevada — Ferraro's Ristorante
Las Vegas certainly has no shortage of hidden gem restaurants, but Ferraro's is kind of the opposite. It's so well-known that it's earned top honors from Gambero Rosso, the Italy-based authority for all things foodie. A dedication to authenticity and creativity makes this a destination for anyone who loves Italian cuisine, especially if you love an amazing wine list.
(702) 364-5300
4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
New Hampshire — Ristorante Massimo
When it comes to accolades, Ristorante Massimo has been recognized for everything from its romantic atmosphere to its wine selection. Customers agree that it's the perfect place for an anniversary dinner, and lists of recommended dishes are long ones that include those with Kobe beef meatballs, house-made tagliatelle, and shaved black truffle Also, cotton candy on the tiramisu!
(603) 436-4000
59 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey — Chef Vola's
If Chef Vola's looks old-school, that's because it is. It's been around since 1921 and reportedly did some time as a Prohibition-era speakeasy. Today, it's the on-the-bone veal Parm that has customers coming back, although you won't go wrong with anything on the menu. You will, however, have to bring your own wine.
(609) 345-2022
111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
New Mexico — Il Localetto Rossi
Sometimes, the best restaurants are the ones that feel like you're in on an exclusive secret, and that's certainly the case with Il Localetto Rossi. Nestled behind the doors of a blink-and-you'll-miss-it stucco building is the best Italian (and for some, best restaurant) in the city.
Creamy sauces, delicious eggplant Parm, and must-have desserts are served in what feels like someone's dining room by staff that wear all the hats and pull out all the stops.
order.toasttab.com/online/il-localetto-rossi-106-buena-vista-dr-south-east
(505) 355-5953
106 Buena Vista Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York — Rezdôra
When the Michelin Guide sits down with you to get your recommendations and advice, you know you've made it — and that's the case with Rezdôra's chef Stefano Secchi. His one-star restaurant is so popular that getting a table might be tough, but if you do, you'll be treated to delicious pastas, an olive oil cake that gets rave reviews, or a tasting menu full of excellent courses.
(646) 692-9090
27 E 20th St, New York City, NY 10003
North Carolina — Luminosa
Luminosa has two Michelin Guide honors, sporting a Bib Gourmand recommendation and a Green Star honor for its sustainability initiatives that include a fermentation program, a focus on local sourcing, and snout-to-tail butchery.
A wood-fired lemon pizza makes the perfect appetizer while mains like the lion's mane mushrooms and agnolotti compete with bone marrow tater tots for customers' favorite dishes.
(828) 271-9808
20 Battery Park Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota — Anima Cucina
Chefs Kenny Howard and Heath Stocks got James Beard nods back in 2024, and diners seem to suggest that it's well-earned praise. House-made pastas star alongside garlic bread that's so good it warrants multiple servings.
Brunch is delicious, too, with fresh egg scrambles and delightfully presented coffees. Its pastries are also outstanding.
(701) 751-1738
101 N 5th St, Bismarck, ND 58501
Ohio — Pastaio Trattoria Italiana
Pastaio's chef and owner Giuseppe Di Gristina is a native of Palermo, Sicily. The dishes at this restaurant honor this heritage and combine locally sourced ingredients and house-made pastas to create tasty, one-of-a-kind plates.
It's the kind of restaurant that feels like you're being welcomed into a friend's home for dinner. The meals are hearty, generously portioned, and delicious, and there's even outdoor seating.
(740) 264-9494
725 Main St, Wintersville, OH 43953
Oklahoma — Malfi
Malfi, with locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, brings the flavors of Italy to the American Midwest. It was co-founded and developed by several James Beard semifinalists and a chef who learned how to hand-make pasta in Italy, so it's not surprising that pasta dishes get rave reviews. Incredible cocktails hit the spot on the hot summer day and the tomato toast is a must.
Multiple locations
Oregon — Nostrana
Nostrana's chef Cathy Whims has earned not one or two James Beard nominations for Best Chef, but a whopping six. The focus of Nostrana is on wood-fired pizzas and pastas that change with what's available each season. It also has a sommelier to help you pick the perfect wine pairing.
Don't have time for dinner? Happy hour is a fun alternative.
(503) 234-2427
1401 SE Morrison St, Ste 101, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania — Fiorella
The perfect, scratch-made pastas that are at the heart of the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand recommendation for Fiorella, an Italian restaurant with an old-school vibe. The best way to dine at it is to get a few dishes to share with others at the table. The gnocchi is a particular favorite, but everything that comes out of the kitchen implies that there's some serious magic going on here.
(215) 305-9222
817 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island — Pane E Vino
Pane E Vino checks all the boxes: It's built on family traditions, ingredients are locally sourced and imported from Italy, and the wine is all Italian, too. All the favorites are here, with scallop risotto and lobster ravioli showcasing the seafood side of things. This place also gets a lot of love for its gluten-free menu that's just as thoughtfully prepared as the standard menu.
(401) 223-2230
365 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina — Jianna
Seafood lovers, take note! Freshly shucked oysters are on rotation at Jianna, and the raw oyster bar is a definite fan favorite. It even got a shout-out from the Michelin Guide. It's winning hearts with dishes like char-grilled octopus and ricotta crostini.
(864) 720-2200
600 South Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
South Dakota — Maribella Ristorante
Maribella might have a reputation as one of the hardest-to-get reservations in Sioux Falls, but those who do manage to book a table say that it's absolutely worth it. With a menu that's heavily focused on Northern Italian cuisine, Maribella impresses with a variety of dishes that are across-the-board delectable, along with gluten-free breads and pizza. Its arancini are a must-try.
(605) 271-1710
360 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee — iggy's
This Nashville hotspot comes to us courtesy of much-lauded chef Ryan Poli and his brother, Matthew Poli. It's Matthew who's in charge of the wine and Ryan who helms the kitchen and churns out Michelin Guide-level pasta.
It's so good that some customers simply don't want to go elsewhere. Oh, and a tiramisu sundae? Heck yes!
(615) 645-9949
609 Merritt Ave, Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas — Nonna
Nonna was created to offer customers an escape from the hustle and bustle of the outside world and a taste of regional Italian dishes. Add an ever-changing seasonal menu that gets a shout-out from the Michelin Guide and you have a winning recipe.
The atmosphere is quiet and intimate, the staff is genuinely invested, and you can expect delicious pastas and appetizers with live music. What's not to love?
(214) 521-1800
4115 Lomo Alto Dr, Dallas, TX 75219
Utah — Valter's Osteria
There's really no contest here: When the beloved Valter Nassi died in 2022, the city lost a pioneer in hospitality and the culinary scene. But the doors of Valter's Osteria are still open, and the staff have made it their mission to carry on his legacy.
Imagine massive portions of hearty classics like lasagna and chicken piccata. If you can't decide between the desserts, get them all!
(801) 521-4563
173 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont — Sarducci's
Stellar Italian favorites served with a riverside view and outdoor seating when the weather's nice? It doesn't get much better than that, and that's what you'll find at Sarducci's in Montpelier.
Views of the river are featured heavily in reviews, as are the scallop and shrimp dishes, lobster ravioli, and sauces.
(802) 223-0229
3 Main St, Montpellier, VT 05602
Virginia — Ciao Wood-fired Pizza & Osteria
Ciao Wood-fired Pizza & Osteria takes its pizza very, very seriously, and if you're wondering how seriously, consider this: It's certified legit by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana in Naples.
And if that isn't enough reason to go here, rest assured that the pasta is outstanding, too. You might just opt for one that's prepared tableside, tossed in a giant Parmesan wheel before being served.
(703) 543-8955
14115 St Germain Dr, Centreville, VA 20121
Washington — La Spiga Osteria
La Spiga Osteria opened its doors in 1998, and its authenticity has always been a central part of its success. The esteemed Gambero Rosso gave it a two-fork rating for its warm, welcoming ambiance and emphasis on traditional dishes and wines. The gnocchi, in particular, is phenomenal and the tiramisu is the best around.
(206) 323-8881
1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
West Virginia — Paulie's Fine Italian
The delightfully named Paulie's Fine Italian is helmed by the first West Virginia chef to earn a James Beard Award for Best Chef. His work promotes the bounty of the state's breathtaking landscape.
Paulie's is now serving the kind of Italian dishes that have customers raising their expectations around the entire cuisine. Its fried cheese curds are a must.
(681) 205-2210
915 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314
Wisconsin — Lupi & Iris
The menu at Lupi & Iris is a little different. Instead of being old-school Italian, it takes notes from both the French and Italian Riviera. It's all under the watchful eye of James Beard-winning chef Adam Siegel.
The consensus is that the spot lives up to the hype. Dishes like Wagyu steak, grilled octopus, and swordfish make it the perfect place for a special occasion, or when you'd just like to treat yourself to something extraordinary.
(414) 293-9090
777 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming — Glorietta Trattoria
Glorietta Trattoria is the kind of place that locals don't have to debate going to. Its mission to bring wood-fired dishes and handmade pasta to Wyoming drives a menu that includes things like elk bolognese, Idaho red trout, and bison steak, all of which are out of this world.
(307) 733-3888
242 N Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
Choosing the best Italian restaurant in each state wasn't easy, but we started by looking for the places that were wildly popular, highly rated, and widely recommended. We took into account the opinions of the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation as well as best-of diners' choice awards.
We looked for the places with outstanding wine selections and pairings and scratch-made pastas and sauces. The best of the best were just as lauded for their welcoming service and atmosphere, locally sourced ingredients, seasonal menus, and focus on techniques that pay homage to Italian culinary craftsmanship. Many of these spots combine traditional dishes and methods with modern interpretations, feature menus that highlight local specialties, and feel like a home away from home.