15 Of The Hardest Italian Dishes To Make At Home, According To Chefs

Risotto is one of the most classic dishes in Italy, and you will find it on virtually every Italian menu across the globe, but making it at home is more tricky than it seems. Cristian Marino points out that "achieving the perfect balance of creaminess (the mantecatura) without overcooking the rice is very challenging."

There are no shortcuts when it comes to risotto, and if you want to do it justice, be prepared to have patience and focus on it fully. "It is all in the timing," says Michael King. "If you are trying to multitask and don't have all the elements ready to go, it is easy to overcook at the last moment."

The extra ingredients you choose to add to the risotto will also impact the difficulty, with both Fabrizio Carro and Antonella La Macchia specifying that seafood risotto, known as Risotto ai Frutti di Mare, is particularly challenging. If you are planning to make risotto for the first time, stick to a simple Milanese recipe and avoid having to juggle getting the creamy rice just right without overcooking your shellfish in the process.