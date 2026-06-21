This Beloved Sit-Down Chain Has A Reputation With Customers For Being Overpriced
For many diners, eating out just doesn't feel like it has the same value it once did. Prices have climbed at restaurants across the board, including casual sit-down chains that were once known for affordable meals. But if you ask some people, one of the biggest offenders is Olive Garden.
Some customers say Olive Garden isn't worth it anymore, and they cite a lack of value as a major problem. When you're there, you're family — but that doesn't mean they won't overcharge you. "Why is pasta with no meat $18??," questioned one Reddit user, referring to the chain's Five Cheese Ziti. A former employee also confirmed that prices at the restaurant chain have indeed gone up. "Since I started working at my local OG almost 4 years ago, I've watched the price of just a soup or a salad raise [sic] from $6.99 to $10.29," they wrote. One commenter in the thread suggested seeking out local mom-and-pop Italian restaurants for a cheaper and more authentic meal as an alternative.
Shrinkflation was also called out, and some Redditors said that lunch portions, in particular, were just enough for a few bites and not worth the price. Many commenters were disappointed in the overall quality of the food, which, when paired with high prices, can create a lot of disgruntled customers. "To add insult to injury their food has gone way down in quality. I haven't had a good meal at Olive Garden in years," a Redditor noted. For critics, the issue isn't just the price tag; it's that they don't feel the food or portions justify the cost.
Not everyone thinks Olive Garden is a rip-off
While some may feel like the restaurant chain's prices are way too high, others seem to think they're right on point, adding that prices are increasing everywhere, not just at Olive Garden. "OG is one of the few places nowadays where I think you get a lot for your money. I'm happy to pay what they charge!" shared one happy diner on Reddit. "I'm amazed at how high the expectations of customers can be with this cheap of food," said another Redditor, sharing how $18 gets you a generous portion of ziti and unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.
Though some commenters were disappointed with the amount of food they got, others claimed that they usually leave with leftovers for several nights because of the generous portions. Olive Garden can actually be a source for cheap meal prep if you're strategic about what you order. For those who think the chain is pricey, there are ways to get more out of your Olive Garden meal for less, including a special where you can add a to-go entree to your meal for just $6. Splitting plates with a dinner companion is one way to save money, and the restaurant chain also offers a "Lighter Portions" menu, which includes a smaller portion of their most popular items at a lower price. The Reddit thread had other thrifty tips from Olive Garden fans, including the Create-You-Own-Pasta option and other specials, like the chain's Never Ending Pasta Bowl. So, while some may think Olive Garden charges too much, there are still others who feel like it's a steal.