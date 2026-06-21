This Beloved Sit-Down Chain Has A Reputation With Customers For Being Overpriced

For many diners, eating out just doesn't feel like it has the same value it once did. Prices have climbed at restaurants across the board, including casual sit-down chains that were once known for affordable meals. But if you ask some people, one of the biggest offenders is Olive Garden.

Some customers say Olive Garden isn't worth it anymore, and they cite a lack of value as a major problem. When you're there, you're family — but that doesn't mean they won't overcharge you. "Why is pasta with no meat $18??," questioned one Reddit user, referring to the chain's Five Cheese Ziti. A former employee also confirmed that prices at the restaurant chain have indeed gone up. "Since I started working at my local OG almost 4 years ago, I've watched the price of just a soup or a salad raise [sic] from $6.99 to $10.29," they wrote. One commenter in the thread suggested seeking out local mom-and-pop Italian restaurants for a cheaper and more authentic meal as an alternative.

Shrinkflation was also called out, and some Redditors said that lunch portions, in particular, were just enough for a few bites and not worth the price. Many commenters were disappointed in the overall quality of the food, which, when paired with high prices, can create a lot of disgruntled customers. "To add insult to injury their food has gone way down in quality. I haven't had a good meal at Olive Garden in years," a Redditor noted. For critics, the issue isn't just the price tag; it's that they don't feel the food or portions justify the cost.