How To Meal Prep With Olive Garden On The Cheap

If meal prepping is, by far, your least favorite part of the week, you've come to the right place. The act of cooking, portioning, and packing your food away for lunches and busy weeknights might not be your idea of a fun time, but it is necessary — especially if you're strapped for time during the week. Luckily, Olive Garden is here to help make meal prepping a bit easier.

When you order any entree in-restaurant or for take-out, you will have the option to add a $6 entree to your order to take home. The selection for these reduced-priced entrees is limited; as at the time of writing, it only offered Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (normally around $15.99), Fettuccine Alfredo (normally $18.49), or Five Cheese Ziti al Forno (normally $17.29) — though it may offer limited edition dishes, like the Stuffed Fettuccine Alfredo, as well. They're all pretty basic dishes, and arguably not contenders for the title of the best Olive Garden pasta dish, but as long as you can find ways to integrate them into your weekly rotation of meals, you can take a little off your metaphorical meal-prepping plate.