The Cheap Protein You Need To Make Fettuccine Alfredo Last Longer

"Save me, pasta night," home cooks plea as they collapse into the sofa, rumbly-bellied and beat on a weeknight. When the day's tasks end right as dinner time rolls around, foodies are often looking to the satisfying, warming, budget-friendly beauty of pasta — and ground beef is an affordable protein that can help stretch a meal a little farther. "Beefing" up your go-to fettuccine Alfredo is as simple as one extra step: Browning ground beef in a skillet and then stirring it in. (Step aside, chicken fettuccine Alfredo.)

To do it, sautee the ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat to brown. If you have one, this is a prime opportunity to bust out the cast-iron skillet, which will give that ground beef a flame-grilled taste. You could also toss in some diced onion or shallot at this step for extra savory dimensionality, but take care not to overcrowd the skillet while browning the meat. Meanwhile, as the meat is browning, boil a pot of salted water and add in your fettuccine, cooking to al dente and then draining. To combine, simply spoon your Alfredo sauce over the pasta, add in the drained, cooked ground beef, and stir, warming a few minutes more to heat through.

Homemade Alfredo sauce or store-bought both work just as well for this meaty pasta. Giovanni Rana is our favorite brand of jarred Alfredo sauce, for the record, and we have a few tips for making store-bought Alfredo sauce taste homemade.

