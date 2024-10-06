11 Ways To Make Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce Taste Homemade

In a perfect world, we would all have plenty of time to cook fresh, homemade meals every day using top-quality ingredients — including the delicious Italian classic, pasta Alfredo. In reality, though, there sometimes just aren't enough seconds in the day, and the convenience of picking up a store-bought pasta sauce can be a game changer.

However, with some store-bought Alfredo sauces, something is simply lacking, and these products don't have the authenticity of a fresh sauce. This is where your creativity can kick in. By adding a few choice ingredients, you can end up with a sauce that tastes close to a homemade version, without having to start from scratch.

To help you make the most of your store-bought Alfredo sauce, I spoke to a pair of experts who shared their knowledge of Italian cuisine. Donna Poirier is the food blogger and recipe creator behind LadyPearTree, and Liz Krause is the founder of Simple Italian Cooking. Between the two of them, these culinary pros have plenty of insight on how to improve store-bought Alfredo sauce and help make it taste homemade. From choosing the correct cheese to making sure the pasta is the right type, these crucial tips will keep you on the right track. So, grab your spaghetti spoon — sorry, fettuccine spoon — and let's explore the best ways to improve store-bought Alfredo sauce.