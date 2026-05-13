The Beloved Italian Chain Some Customers Say Isn't Worth It Anymore
Discerning epicures have always had fairly mixed opinions about Olive Garden. The chain's appeal has never necessarily been about a "just like Italy" menu. O.G.'s image has long straddled the intersection of familiar Italian-American fare, a somewhat elevated dining experience, and reasonably affordable prices for sit-down family dining ... at least, it used to. According to foodies on social media, this is one chain restaurant that simply isn't worth it anymore.
One Reddit thread asks, "What caused the downfall of OG? I remember when OG came to my town in the mid-80s. It was a culinary experience. You had to dress at least business casual or you'd get looks." Instead of the table linens, fresh bread, luscious chicken breasts, fresh sauces, and an overall "special occassion" feel of yore, says the poster, a visit to Olive Garden today is characterized by far less exciting accouterment — paper napkins, a lax dress code (to put it mildly), and higher menu prices that don't reflect the equality of the food, which many guests say has gone down considerably. Indeed, Tasting Table has rounded up plenty of consistently disappointing dishes to avoid ordering at Olive Garden (and we recommend skipping the chicken and gnocchi soup).
One commenter postulates that the chain's quality started going down around 2008, when the U.S. economic recession prompted the rise of value-centric promotions, which may have gradually evolved into a more Everyman dining concept with less attention to detail. In 2025, Olive Garden openly advertised an affordability-focused approach as a strategy to boost same-store sales.
Olive Garden's quality has gone downhill for the price
Another post echoes this quality-degradation sentiment, writing that Olive Garden has "gone downhill" and is now "like fast food Italian." Commenters note that the quality and size of the breadsticks have plummeted (i.e., dry, hard, small), and that their favorite pasta dishes just aren't as good as the way they remember. One laments, "They changed the Chicken Marsala to some cheap pasta dish with tenders a few years ago and I haven't been back since."
Against the current economic backdrop, sky-high inflation and supply chain issues caused by global conflict have led many restaurants to adopt less-than-ideal profit-margin-padding tactics. Texas Roadhouse, for instance, raised its menu prices three times in under a year from 2023 to 2024. For Olive Garden, it looks like the corner-cutting might have struck its food quality. A post from 2025 shares, "I worked there until last winter, the sauces are powdered. The meatballs and gnocchi are frozen." According to the poster, the lasagna, cheese sticks, and toasted ravioli are also pre-made and frozen. Furthermore, something about those tableside order-and-pay tablets (which were introduced in 2015) undercuts the "I'm going out for a nice dinner experience" aspect of Olive Garden's long-gone gilded heyday even more. Tapping your own $20-plus pasta order into a McDonald 's-esque screen kiosk interface isn't exactly a memorable sit-down service.
Last year, Texas Roadhouse officially dethroned Olive Garden as America's most popular casual dining chain based on sales. O.G. had held the number-one position since 2018, but apparently, today's foodies are taking their increasingly threatened discretionary spending budget elsewhere for an affordable (and enjoyable) dinner out.