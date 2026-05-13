The Beloved Italian Chain Some Customers Say Isn't Worth It Anymore

Discerning epicures have always had fairly mixed opinions about Olive Garden. The chain's appeal has never necessarily been about a "just like Italy" menu. O.G.'s image has long straddled the intersection of familiar Italian-American fare, a somewhat elevated dining experience, and reasonably affordable prices for sit-down family dining ... at least, it used to. According to foodies on social media, this is one chain restaurant that simply isn't worth it anymore.

One Reddit thread asks, "What caused the downfall of OG? I remember when OG came to my town in the mid-80s. It was a culinary experience. You had to dress at least business casual or you'd get looks." Instead of the table linens, fresh bread, luscious chicken breasts, fresh sauces, and an overall "special occassion" feel of yore, says the poster, a visit to Olive Garden today is characterized by far less exciting accouterment — paper napkins, a lax dress code (to put it mildly), and higher menu prices that don't reflect the equality of the food, which many guests say has gone down considerably. Indeed, Tasting Table has rounded up plenty of consistently disappointing dishes to avoid ordering at Olive Garden (and we recommend skipping the chicken and gnocchi soup).

One commenter postulates that the chain's quality started going down around 2008, when the U.S. economic recession prompted the rise of value-centric promotions, which may have gradually evolved into a more Everyman dining concept with less attention to detail. In 2025, Olive Garden openly advertised an affordability-focused approach as a strategy to boost same-store sales.