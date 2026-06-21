The Upscale Italian Chain Restaurant That's Gone Downhill, According To Reviews
For a long time, Maggiano's was the Italian chain restaurant that transported your taste buds. Having opened in 1991, people have a decades-long history of eating at the place, which at this point holds a certain nostalgic value. It's these very same customers, though, that have widely been reporting their recent dissatisfaction with the chain.
"Maggiano's has gone downhill," begins one review on TripAdvisor, continuing, "For years we used to go to Maggiano's and enjoy their meals, but no longer." The main source of unhappiness appears to be the food, which many claim just isn't what it used to be. The quality has gone down, while the prices have gone up, and due to the changes in the menu, customers don't even enjoy their favorite dishes anymore. "I used to go to Maggiano's all the time, I used to get their fettuccine Alfredo.. I ordered it tonight after not having it after their menu change... it was DISGUSTING," wrote one disappointed diner on Reddit.
Given that Maggiano's is one of the 10 most expensive Italian restaurant chains in the U.S. and promises an elevated dining experience, it's easy to see why people are upset when their dinner ends up being expensively subpar. Still, the hardest hit might be the loss of a trusted dining place one could always rely on. As one commenter lamented, "What a collapse of one of my [all-time] favorite restaurants! Not sure if/when I'll be back."
Maggiano's revamped its entire menu, and people aren't happy with the changes
In March 2025, Maggiano's introduced a completely transformed menu that included tweaked recipes for existing favorite dishes. This change was supposed to simplify the prepping process, making it easier on the kitchen staff, as well as prioritizing higher-quality ingredients. But according to the customers, the once-beloved dishes aren't any better after the changes — in fact, they're worse. "Filet mignon is a worse cut. Mashed potatoes way lower quality and flavor. It goes on and on. The entire menu is worse now," complained someone in a Reddit post, prompting countless comments echoing the sentiment.
A particular point of annoyance is the new bread, which many say is way too sweet for a restaurant of this type. "Hawaiian sweet bread in an Italian restaurant. Seriously," reads one comment. To be fair, Italian chain restaurants in the U.S. don't provide truly authentic tastes of Italy, and the issues people have with Maggiano's clearly go beyond the food. The chain has noticeably raised its prices, which has allowed it to keep being profitable even though the number of people who visit the restaurant has consistently been dwindling. This has not gone unnoticed by its customers. "The portions are a fraction of what they were at the same price," complained one diner.
Maggiano's has diplomatically addressed these complaints in a Facebook comment, stating, "We absolutely understand how disappointing and frustrating menu changes can be, but we hope you'll give our new menu a chance and discover new favourites in [the] future!"