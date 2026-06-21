The Upscale Italian Chain Restaurant That's Gone Downhill, According To Reviews

For a long time, Maggiano's was the Italian chain restaurant that transported your taste buds. Having opened in 1991, people have a decades-long history of eating at the place, which at this point holds a certain nostalgic value. It's these very same customers, though, that have widely been reporting their recent dissatisfaction with the chain.

"Maggiano's has gone downhill," begins one review on TripAdvisor, continuing, "For years we used to go to Maggiano's and enjoy their meals, but no longer." The main source of unhappiness appears to be the food, which many claim just isn't what it used to be. The quality has gone down, while the prices have gone up, and due to the changes in the menu, customers don't even enjoy their favorite dishes anymore. "I used to go to Maggiano's all the time, I used to get their fettuccine Alfredo.. I ordered it tonight after not having it after their menu change... it was DISGUSTING," wrote one disappointed diner on Reddit.

Given that Maggiano's is one of the 10 most expensive Italian restaurant chains in the U.S. and promises an elevated dining experience, it's easy to see why people are upset when their dinner ends up being expensively subpar. Still, the hardest hit might be the loss of a trusted dining place one could always rely on. As one commenter lamented, "What a collapse of one of my [all-time] favorite restaurants! Not sure if/when I'll be back."