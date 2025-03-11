The Italian Chain Restaurant That Will Transport Your Tastebuds

Just because a restaurant is part of a chain doesn't mean the experience isn't a quality one. We sampled and ranked nearly a dozen Italian chain restaurants to determine which establishments are worth visiting, so that the next time you're looking to impress a date or celebrate a special occasion, you know exactly where to head. One restaurant in particular captivated us from start to finish.

Founded in 1991 in Chicago, Maggiano's Little Italy checks all the boxes. The restaurants offer a tastefully lit yet casual atmosphere complete with red-and-white chequered linen-covered tables. While the ambiance hints at a destination that could feasibly be located someplace in Italy, the menu successfully merges Italian-American dishes with rustic recipes. The best part? Dining at this chain won't break your bank account, and families have gushed over the good value. As you peruse options like chicken and spinach manicotti and lobster carbonara made with aged Parmesan, smoked bacon, and truffle cream, complementary bread is placed in front of you.