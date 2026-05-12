10 Of The Most Expensive Italian Restaurant Chains In The US

Sometimes you just need a big bowl of pasta, an affordable glass of wine, and a side salad to balance it all out. In those moments of deep craving, many people head to a chain Italian restaurant. There are tons of different chains across the U.S., some concentrated in certain areas, and some spread throughout the country. Many people tend to think that because something is a chain restaurant, it'll be somewhat affordable. Unfortunately, that isn't always the case.

Today, we're going to take a look at 10 of the most expensive Italian restaurants in the United States. As a reference, we first looked at the prices for the country's most well-known Italian chain: Olive Garden. On average, a bowl of pasta from Olive Garden costs between $13 and $23, entrees cost around $20, and appetizers range from $10 to $13. With these prices in mind, we searched through popular chains around the country and compared their prices to the affordable prices of Olive Garden.

All 10 of the chains we chose have at least 10 locations, their prices are much higher than Olive Garden's, and they all advertise themselves as Italian institutions. Please note that prices may vary depending on the location of the chain. Now, grab your forks, and let's dig in!