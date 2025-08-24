18 Tuscan Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

When you think of Italian cuisine, we'll hazard a guess that two things pop straight into your mind: pasta and pizza. After that, it's probably gelato, or maybe tiramisu. But one of the best things about Italy and its food is how incredibly diverse it is.

Each region in Italy has its own range of signature dishes. Sicily is famous for its arancini and cannoli, for example, while Lazio (home to the capital of Rome) is synonymous with carbonara and cacio e pepe, and Calabria is renowned for 'nduja. But here, we're looking specifically at the incredible variety of Tuscan cuisine.

Tuscany, known for its history, rolling hills, and vineyards, has given the world some truly delicious food. In fact, from traditional panzanella to gnudi to spiced panforte, we guarantee this region has something for everyone. Intrigued? Find some of the best Tuscan dishes that everyone needs to try at least once, below.