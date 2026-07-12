The Major Complaint Olive Garden Customers Have With Its Pasta

Hungry customers come from miles around to dig into Olive Garden's pasta, but it turns out some of them have a problem with how the chain cooks its noodles. These customers claim that Olive Garden blatantly ignores a crucial pasta cooking rule and overboils everything, failing to pull the pasta from the fire once it hits al dente.

For those who can't tell when their pasta is al dente, the key is to make sure the pasta reaches a level of doneness that isn't too firm, but isn't too mushy. You want a certain resistance when you bite into a noodle and some customers swear that Olive Garden's pasta dishes never reach that vaunted level of excellence. The technique the chain allegedly uses to cook their pasta is apparently common in commercial kitchens; the food is cooked to near-doneness, then shocked in an ice bath. After being stored, the pasta is boiled again on a timer, then seasoned, sauced, and served.

It's a method that gets mixed results. "A lot of people in here apparently like mush. Because that's what you'll get with this method: a fine slurry," a user complained on r/iamveryculinary, adding that they needed to use a spoon to eat the pasta during their last visit.