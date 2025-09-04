The Pasta Cooking Rules Olive Garden Blatantly Ignores

If you were taught to cook pasta by someone in your family, you were likely told to salt the pasta water. It's a longstanding tradition that many do simply because they know it works, but there are concrete reasons why salting pasta water gets you the best results (and you probably need to make it even saltier than you think). Knowing this, though, it might surprise you to hear that Olive Garden, a chain known for its pasta, doesn't salt its pasta water.

Because salt has been known to damage pots over time, eliminating the use of salt gives Olive Garden a longer warranty on its pots, saving it money. But salting pasta water not only adds seasoning to the noodles much more effectively than salting it afterwards, as the salty water seeps into the noodle itself, but it also makes the pasta less sticky and gives it a better consistency. It's a very basic step most chefs know by heart, so for Olive Garden to forgo it in favor of saving a bit of money seems criminal. And that's not the only "crime" it is committing.