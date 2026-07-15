10 Common Issues With Le Creuset Cookware

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Le Creuset has been around since 1925, and the company has a longstanding and well-deserved reputation for making exceptional cookware. While it now makes modern, non-stick, metal and silicone bakeware as well, its flagship line of enameled cast iron is still the first thing most people think of when they hear the name (the name "Le Creuset," itself, means "the crucible," a reference to the vessel used when melting the iron for casting).

But, being "exceptional" doesn't mean its cookware is perfect, by any means. In fact, some of its greatest strengths can also be weaknesses in some cases, or for some users. So while all the good things you've heard about Le Creuset are well justified, and you really can look forward to passing these ceramic dutch ovens along to your grandkids, its cookware does indeed have some common issues that can affect your enjoyment of them. The following are 10 issues you should be aware of, and consider carefully, before you tap on that "Order now" button.