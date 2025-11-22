The Only Way You Should Be Storing Le Creuset Cookware

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Le Creuset cookware is a hefty investment, but when it is properly cleaned and cared for, it can last for generations. In addition to following the manufacturer's instructions on how to use and clean your Le Creuset cookware, you should also know how to store it. While some people make the mistake of always keeping their cookware out on the stovetop, where it is exposed to steam, moisture, and temperature fluctuations, it should actually be kept in a cool, dry place.

Le Creuset also recommends cleaning your cookware before storage and making sure it is completely dry before putting it away. Lids should be stored on top of the pots, knob-up, or stored separately to prevent scratching. If you are going to stack pieces inside of each other, you should use felt pot protectors, a microfiber cloth, or a kitchen towel to prevent scratches.

Le Creuset sells its own brand of felt Cookware Protectors for $20 for a set of three, and they come in red, black, and orange. You can also buy a set on Amazon, like these cute, colorful felt pot and pan protectors by GEWOSI that are just $18.99 for a pack of 20. Further minimize wear and tear by using these protectors under pots that are stored on shelves or in cabinets. Sliding cookware across the wood on shelves or cabinets can cause the bottom of pots and pans to become scratched. If pots and pans are damaged on the bottom, they could damage your induction stovetop or cause food to cook unevenly.